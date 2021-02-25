AROUND TOWN
Drive-by Pie
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Middletown Springs Public Library board of trustees will offer whole, fresh-baked, homemade pies for sale, $18, with all proceeds supporting the library, on Saturday, March 6, by pre-order only. Pie orders are are due by Wednesday, Feb. 24, and orders may be placed online bit.ly/DriveByPie21 or by calling the library (802) 235-2435.
AROUND THE STATEGrants available
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, has grant funds available for on-farm capital improvement projects that have a positive impact on water quality. Eligible farmers can apply for a Water Quality Grant, which provides $5,000 to $40,000 in funding. Applications are due by March 26. Matching funds are required and may include federal or state grants, as well as cash, loans or labor. For more information and applications, visit Viability Program Website at: vhcb.org/WQG.
BIRTHS
A son, Macklin Thomas Chamberlain, was born Feb. 8, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Kevin and Naomi Chamberlain of Castleton.
COLLEGE NEWS
Grace Usilton, of Cornwall, graduated with a bachelor of science degree with honors, in the liberal arts, political science, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, College of Letters and Science.
The following students earned fall 2020 academic honors at Community College of Vermont:
Dean’s list — Sophia Walker, of Brandon; MaKayla Woodbury, of Castleton; Chase Given, of Cornwall; Stiles Loper, of Fair Haven; Ashley Fowler, of Leicester; Camen Lackney, of Mendon; Joshua Maynard, of North Clarendon; Ryan Smith, of Pittsford; Baylee Ickes, of Poultney; Kimberly Davis, Nellie Dudley, Devin Fallon, Logan Fuller, Micah Garland, Ariella Hamilton, Ethan Lafrancois, Christine Santoro, William Smith, Taylor Surething, all of Rutland; Janine Smith, of Tinmouth; Alia Lunna, of Wallingford; and Roger Gagnon, of Whiting.
Honors list — Sarah Johnson, of Belmont; Callie Bruce, Elizabeth Creed, Dannielle Dupoise, Calysta Hayes, Samantha Stevers, all of Brandon; Andrew Burkins, Matthew Burkins, both of Bridport; Lisa Ladd, Karen Trombley, both of Castleton; Molly Nickerson, of Chittenden; Meghan Hudson, Hunter Muzzy, Laura Pelletier, all of Fair Haven; Danyelle Joaquin, Carson Neil, Kara Stickney, all of Killington; Michele Herriman, of Leicester; Rebecca Hanley, Jamie Krymlak, Chelsey Lattrell, Saddie Roy, all of Middlebury; Molly Haynes, of Middletown Springs; Carrie Francis, of Mount Holly; Samuel Hayden, of North Clarendon; Equis Waite, of Pawlet; Leah Pinkowski, of Pittsford; Elizabeth Albright, of Proctor; Kathryn Andrews, Chani Biser, Suzi Davis, Johamie Del Valle, Daniel Denton, Maxson Emmons, Lillian Gutoff, Alexandra Harrison, Susan Lawrence, Joseph LeFevre, Meghan Munsil, Sharon Peters, Caitlin St. Germain, all of Rutland; Amber Thornton, of Salisbury; Kate Goetz, of Wallingford; Morghan Coltey, of West Haven; Darcie Gannon, of West Pawlet; Renee Axelson, Lindsey Ball, Kristina Perry, all of West Rutland; and Katie Mitchell, of Whiting.
Amanda Gates, of Proctor, Madison Chamberlain, Alexandria Lanzillo, both of Rutland, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
Chaeli Knapp-Wilson, of West Pawlet was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College in Purchase, New York.
The following local residents made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York: Nina King, of Bellows Falls, hospitality and tourism management; Brooke Galvin, of Castleton, motion picture science; Brendan Van Ommen Kloeke, of Danby, electrical engineering; Spencer Alderman, of North Clarendon, software engineering; Eren Cetin, of Proctor, mechanical engineering technology; Andrew Chacon, of Rutland, software engineering; Rosanna Hyde, of Rutland, business administration-management; Jared Moore, of Rutland, mechanical engineering; Anna Smiechowski, of Rutland, chemical engineering; and Ethan Sulik-Doty, of Whiting, electrical engineering.
Charlie Hubbell, of Rutland, music education major, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list with high distinction at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
Eliese Bouchard, of North Chittenden, qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
