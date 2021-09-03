YOUTH NEWS
CLiF grants
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has awarded 12 public libraries across Vermont and New Hampshire its 2021-2022 Rural Libraries grant program. The grant program provides two storytelling presentations by CLiF’s Vermont and New Hampshire authors/illustrators and storytellers, new books for the public library, new books for the local elementary school library, a mini-grant for library programming, and new books for each child to pick out for themselves.
The 2021-22 libraries in Vermont are Bradford Public Library, John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library in Craftsbury, Russell Memorial Library in Monkton, Cutler Memorial Library in Plainfield, Readsboro Community Library and Royalton Memorial Library in South Royalton; and in New Hampshire are George H. Stowell Free Library in Cornish Flat, Olive G. Pettis Library in Goshen, Hill Public Library, Piermont Public Library, Mansfield Public Library in Temple and Whitefield Public Library.
RNESU new employees
BRANDON — Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union welcomes 57 new employees who will be working throughout the district in all capacities. This is a higher than usual cohort of new employees. Federal COVID funds are being used to hire more academic interventionists for the next three years specifically to work with students who may have fallen behind in the last 15 months of school, as well as some coaches and other positions that will help build a support system for students and ensure the nursing, guidance, paraprofessional and custodian staffing needed in the return to in-person learning.
At Barstow: Claire Bronsan, School Nurse; Kim Lake, Paraeducator; Heidi Landon, Teacher, Special Services.
At Lothrop: Lori Allaire, Teacher, 6th Grade; Meranda Bassette, Paraeducator; Calli Bushee, Paraeducator; Laurie Hemple, Paraeducator/Lunch Monitor and LEAP Program Leader; Kristin Lucas, Teacher, Kindergarten; Samantha Masterson, Teacher, pre-K; Stacey Pearsons, Teacher, ¾ Writing; Hope Ralph, Paraeducator; Nicole Roy, Teacher, PE; SueEllen Thornton, Paraeducator; Jennifer Westebbe, Paraeducator.
At Neshobe: William Chapman-Hale, Teacher, Academic Interventionist/ELL; Charles Connelly, Teacher, Special Services; Michelle Daignault, Teacher, pre-K; Craig Davignon, Teacher, Academic Interventionist; Alisha Krans, Parapeducator; Kelly McCarroll, Speech/Language Pathologist; Brittany Plano, L/T Sub Teacher, Music; Susan Price, Teacher, Special Services; Dan Raabe, Assistant Principal; Holly Seigle, Teacher, Kindergarten; Sheila Sicely, Paraeducator; Maureen Warner-Blackmer, Paraeducator; Vicki Wells, Principal.
At Otter Creek Academy: Chad Crisp, Custodian; Michael Ferraro, Custodian; Gila Kelley, Paraeducator; Christine Landon, Teacher, PE; Samantha Masterson, Teacher, pre-K; Nancy McGill, L/T Sub Teacher, K; Eric Traska, Teacher, 6th grade; Jody Sanderson, Teacher, Academic Interventionist; Emily Wood, L/T Sub Teacher, Grade 3.
At Otter Valley Middle/High School: Andrew Blakely, Paraeducator; Katarina “Nina” Bulich, Guidance Counselor; Jason Davis, Planning Room Monitor; Zacharia Eastman, Teacher, Drivers Ed; William Feldhusen, Teacher, MS Math; Lori Hoyt, Teacher, Health; Stephanie Hull, Library Assistant & Media Specialist; Lydia Klotz, Custodian; David Mitchell, L/T Sub Teacher, Science; Marissa Navedo, Teacher, MS/HS Academic Interventionist; Jordan Tolar, Head Custodian; Chris Wetzel, Guidance Counselor.
RNESU District-wide: Aimee Duplissis, Speech/Language Pathology Assistant; William Bearor, Bus Driver; Max Burman, Technology Integration Coach; Susan Hennessey, Technology Integration Coach; Charles Hughes, Bus Driver; James Kalb, Data Literacy Coach; Renee Kittler, Teacher, pre-K Academic Interventionist; Emma O’Rourke, Speech/Language Pathologist; Susannah White, Equity Engagement Coach; Joanie Wisdhal, Multi-Tiered System of Supports Coach.
RNESU continues to hire and is looking for candidates to fill positions, including substitute positions, across the district. Visit www.rnesu.org for job postings.
COLLEGE NEWS
Elmira College announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Area students are Taylor Blodorn, of Killington; Bryanna Gloss, Lucas Milazzo, both of Poultney; Ethan Courcelle, of Rutland; and Serena Coombs, Isabell Lanfear, both of West Rutland.
AROUND TOWN
Make jam
WOODSTOCK — The Billings Backyard Series presents Making Jam with Chef Emery from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Billings Farm & Museum. Recipes covered include Tomato White Peach Jam, Carrot Cake Jam and Maple Bacon Jam, followed by a 30-minute Q&A period. The workshop costs $15/person; $10/BF&M member. Make reservations at www.billingsfarm.org/classes-workshops or call 457-2355.
Local NAACP fundraiser
RUTLAND — The Rutland Area branch of the NAACP will host its third annual Freedom Fund Dinner from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, virtually this year, much of it recorded professionally at Castleton University. The organization will solicit local restaurants in Addison, Rutland and Bennington counties to join the evening by providing attendees with take-out dinners in the spirit of a community meal.
Visit www.naacprutland.org/ffd for more information.
Audubon walk
WEST RUTLAND — Join birders for the 3.7 mile loop in this National Audubon IBA (Important Bird Area), or go halfway. Meet at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at the West Rutland Marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. Kids, new birders and nonmembers welcome. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for more information.
Rescue Squad
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven Rescue Squad board of directors announce that Wendi Fitz-Gerald has been hired as permanent head of service. She has been working with FHRS on a part-time basis for over 10 months. She is a paramedic trainer with years of experience, most recently with Rutland Regional Ambulance Service.
Ms. Fitz-Gerald takes over from Sean Galvin who volunteered to take on a temporary leadership role in March 2020, a week before the pandemic state of emergency was declared. The board is grateful for all he has done and that he will be joining Tom Neumann as one of two deputy chiefs.
AROUND STATE
Food drive begins
MONTPELIER — September is Hunger Action Month in Vermont. The COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in food insecurity and the results of a recent University of Vermont study show that need has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Vermonters continue to face the challenge of keeping food on the table.
In its fifth year supporting Vermonters in need and the vital work of the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive will start Friday, Sept. 3, and run until Friday, Sept. 17. For the past four years, the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Bar Association, the Attorney General’s Office, and many other law offices throughout the state have joined forces to raise more than $43,000 and collect more than 11,000 food items.
This year, Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced the Vermont Paralegal Organization will join in hosting the food drive. Participants will host online fundraising pages and collect item donations.
Kelly Brush Ride
MIDDLEBURY — More than 900 cyclists are expected in the 16th annual Kelly Brush Ride, by VBT Bicycling Vacations, on Sept. 11 in Middlebury. All riders and visitors to the Middlebury College campus, where the ride starts and ends, must be fully vaccinated unless they have a valid medical or religious exemption, and wear face coverings indoors.
The ride is Kelly Brush Foundation’s largest fundraising event focused on its mission to improve the lives of those with spinal cord injury through sports and recreation. Participants can ride 100, 50, 20 or 10 mile routes through the scenic Champlain Valley. For those who can’t make it to Vermont, the ride has a virtual component with activities, fundraising challenges and weekly prizes. Supporters can participate via Strava, a social networking service designed for cycling.
Visit kellybrushfoundation.org/kellybrushride for more information and registration.
VTF&G
Instructors wanted
ESSEX JUNCTION — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ instructors to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation. The department will host a one-day training workshop for new instructors from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the department’s 111 West Street office in Essex Junction. To register, visit vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or email letsgofishing@vermont.gov or call 802-505-5562.
Wildlife Day
ADDISON — The 19th annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day in Addison will be Saturday, Oct. 2. Activities especially for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, birdwatching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems, will be held at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) on Route 17, west of Route 22A. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com and check under Watch Wildlife.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
