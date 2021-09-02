YOUTH NEWS
Writing contest
Northern Vermont University and the League of Vermont Writers announce the 2021-22 Vermont High School Writing Contest kicks off Sept. 1. Open to all Vermont students in Grades 9-12, including those who homeschool, the deadline for entries is Nov. 15. Visit NorthernVermont.edu/HSWritingContest for more information.
Literacy grants
WATERBURY — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) seeks applicants for its At-Risk Children grant program. The program provides a Vermont or New Hampshire author/storyteller visit, a new onsite program library, an optional family literacy seminar, and two new books for each child to choose. Eligible programs must serve low-income, at-risk, or rural children, age 12 and younger, in New Hampshire or Vermont. Applications can be found at www.clifonline.org and are due Sept. 30.
New teams needed
Vermont Destination Imagination nonprofit organization is looking for new teams in schools, after-school programs, homeschool and other community groups throughout Vermont. Teams of up to seven members, kindergarten through high school age, collaborate to make the decisions for solving STEAM (designed to integrate STEM subjects with arts subjects) and other challenges (in person and/or virtually), with facilitation by an adult team manager. Challenge solutions are presented at the Vermont Destination Imagination Tournament. For more information, email vtdicreativity@gmail.com, call 272-2766, visit www.destinationimagination.org and www.creativeimagination.org online.
NASA Challenge
WASHINGTON, D.C. — NASA is accepting entries for the NASA TechRise Student Challenge. Open to Grades 6-12 students, the challenge invites teams to design, build and launch experiments on suborbital rockets and high-altitude balloons to understand Earth’s atmosphere, space exploration, coding, electronics, and the design and testing process utilized by NASA researchers.
The entry period is open until Nov. 3. Each of the winning teams will receive $1,500 to build their experiments and an assigned spot to test it on a NASA-sponsored suborbital flight operated by Blue Origin, UP Aerospace, or Raven Aerostar. Visit www.futureengineers.org/nasatechrise for more information.
Watershed internships
BURLINGTON — Several Vermont high school and college students recently completed internships with the Lake Education and Action Program (LEAP), gaining work experience and water quality knowledge while educating landowners about protecting local waterways. The program students selected as summer interns and their work experiences were:
Friends of the Winooski River — Aiden Casey, Woodbury; and Lukas Draugelis, Washington, D.C. Casey will be a first-year student at Dartmouth College this fall while Draugelis will enter his junior year at UVM.
Missisquoi River Basin Association — Kendra Pepin, Troy; and Anthony Plante, Richford. Pepin will attend the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry this fall. Plante will be a senior at Richford Junior Senior High School.
Poultney Mettowee Natural Resource Conservation District — Benjamin Gynan, Ira; Toby Pylik, Wallingford; and Cadish Smid, Middletown Springs. Gynan and Smid will be sophomores at Long Trail School in Dorset this fall. Pylik will be a freshman at Mill River Union High School in Clarendon. Toby Crispin, Poultney, a seasonal employee with the district for the past three summers, coordinated the day-to-day LEAP schedule and intern oversight.
Winooski Natural Resource Conservation District — Summer technical field interns Sage Doviak and Max Hooper, both UVM graduates and current Burlington residents.
COLLEGE NEWS
An additional student named to the Community College of Vermont spring 2021 dean’s list is Tara Fenton, of Bomoseen.
Ashley Sarnowski, of Rutland, was named to the 2021 spring dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.
NVU weekends
Northern Vermont University invites NVU students, alumni and their families to a Homecoming and Family Weekend: Sept. 10-12 at the Johnson campus; Sept. 17-19 at the Lyndon campus. For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/Homecoming online.
AROUND TOWN
9/11 remembrance
MIDDLEBURY — Twenty years after the terror attacks on America, citizens of the State of Vermont and members of the Vermont American Legion Family will come together in a commemoration ceremony to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. In Middlebury, the ceremony will take place at noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at American Legion Post 27.
Houses of worship in Addison County (greater Middlebury area), have been requested to join the American Legion in commemorating ‘Patriot Day’ on Sept. 11, by bell-ringing followed by a moment of silence during the times of each of the terrorist attacks. All houses of worship across the state are invited to join in.
The bells will ring at approximately 8:45, 9:03, 9:43, 10 a.m. and 12 noon, commemorating the crash of American Airlines Flight 11 into the north tower of the World Trade Center, United Airlines Flight 175 into the south tower, American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon, United Airlines Flight 93, which went down in a field near Pittsburgh, and finally to honor all military personnel who lost their lives fighting the war against terrorism.
Bird walks
POULTNEY — Join Slate Valley Trails and Rutland County Audubon Society for weekly bird walks in the Poultney area, on the trails of the SVT system, 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays. All levels of birding experience are welcome. Bring water, a snack, binoculars, cameras or field guides. The walks are at a slow pace, 3 to 4 miles, 3 to 4 hours. For more information, email jptilley50@gmail.com or call 598-2583, 7 to 8 p.m. Tentative schedule is:
Tuesday, Sept. 14, Fairgrounds West, meet at Fairgrounds Trail parking area (125 Town Farm Road, Poultney, 2½-miles east of the East Poultney Green on Route 140).
Tuesday, Sept. 21, Fairgrounds East, meet at Fairgrounds Trail parking area.
Tuesday, Sept. 28, Delaney Woods, Wells, meet at Delaney Woods parking area (enter East Delaney Cross Road off North Street in Wells, across from the Lakeside Park, and look for the official parking area on the right).
Tuesday, Oct. 5, Endless Brook, meet at Endless Brook trailhead (Endless Brook Road, on left, 0.9 mile in from Route 30).
Tuesday, Oct. 12, Castleton University Trails, meet at D&H trail crossing on South Street, Castleton. Visitor parking is behind the Stafford Academic Center in the Stafford lot.
RHS’60
RUTLAND — The Rutland High School class of 1960 recently celebrated its 60 + 1 Reunion — the official 60th was canceled due to the pandemic — at the Rutland Country Club.
Twenty classmates were able to attend: Bizit Olson Stevens, Emma Ormsbee Burke, Leslie Pratt Allen, Wendy Murphy Baumann, Pat Arnold Onion, Jim Mills, George Ambrose, Lane Vargas, Larry Craig, Russell Edwards, George Sargent, Dan Onion, Jim Stafford, Chris Oakman, Steve Russell, Dick Paolino, Brian Pease, Jim Cobb, Charlie Hemenway, Jack Welch.
AROUND STATE
Prevent falls
WATERBURY — Each year, many Vermonters experience a fall, yet only half will tell their health care provider. Falling is not a normal part of aging, and can be prevented by taking these steps:
Talk to your health care provider about any past falls, even if they did not lead to an injury.
Review your medications and any side effects. Consider Vitamin D supplements.
Have your vision and hearing checked annually, update eyeglasses and hearing aids as needed.
Get moving! Try Tai Chi and other activities proven to improve balance and strength.
Assess your home environment by removing trip hazards, improving lighting, installing handrails and grab bars, and taking extra care around pets that may be underfoot.
Price transparency
MONTPELIER — Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer encourages all Vermonters to utilize the health care price transparency tools enabling them to seek medical care at the best price and announced he has put every Vermont hospital’s price estimator tool in one location on his State Auditor website. A link to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock tool is also provided. For more information, visit auditor.vermont.gov/content/hospital-price-transparency-pages online.
Request for proposal
MONTPELIER — The Working Lands Enterprise Board (WLEB) is releasing a request for proposal that allows nonprofit organizations or for-profit organizations to apply for contracts in specific service area(s): Building Executive Business Skills and Increasing Marketing Skills. Proposals are due by 5p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. For more information, visit workinglands.vermont.gov online.
Water Quality Month
MONTPELIER — National Water Quality Month is recognized annually in August, and this year, the Vermont Agricultural Water Quality Partnership (VAWQP) applauds the stewardship efforts of Vermont’s farmers during the observance month. As highlighted in the 2020 Clean Water Performance Report, Vermont farmers are responsible for the largest quantifiable reduction of phosphorus entering Lake Champlain in the past five years. Estimated total phosphorus load reductions have nearly tripled from 2016 to 2020, with over 97% of quantifiable reductions associated with agricultural projects.
The VAWQP encourages farmers who haven’t previously worked with a federal, state or local conservation entity to reach out and explore the options available to them, including a wide variety of technical assistance to create a customized conservation plan for their operation. For more information, visit www.vtagcleanwater.org online.
