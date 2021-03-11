COLLEGE NEWS
Amanda Gates, of Proctor, and Madison Chamberlain, of Rutland, were named to the fall 2020 president’s honors list at The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
Carley Lund, of Pawlet, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.
Griff Waryas, of Bellows Falls, and Shannon Watelet, of North Chittenden, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at The University of Rhode Island in Kingston.
AROUND THE STATE
Scholarships open
MONTPELIER — The League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship program. Created in 1995 to honor the legacy of Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.
Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement, and come highly recommended by their instructor. Visit bit.ly/lwvscholarship to complete applications online, due May 1.
Rebates and incentives
MONTPELIER — Many rebates and incentives are available to Vermonters interested in switching to wood heat this year. As of Jan. 1, residential wood heaters, including stoves, furnaces and boilers with at least 75% efficiency, are eligible for a 26% federal tax credit. The tax credit and all the rebates can be combined. Visit fpr.vermont.gov/woodenergy/rebates for a full list of residential and commercial rebates. Visit www.feelgoodheat.org for more information on modern wood heat.
BIRTHS
A daughter, Hailey Renee Thompson, was born Feb. 25, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Anthony and Suzy Thompson of Sunderland.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.