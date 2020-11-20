Around town
Tree of Remembrance
RUTLAND — Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) will broadcast its 32nd Annual Tree of Remembrance ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, on PEGTV channel 1075, on the VNAHSR Facebook page and the VNAHSR YouTube channel. While practicing safe and social distancing, this year’s ceremony will not be held in person.
The ceremony is a way for community members to reflect, honor and celebrate loved ones and friends who have passed away. The ceremony will feature: music by the Hospice Trillium choir; remarks by Hospice Medical Director Allan Eisemann, MD; Charlene Eddy, family member of a hospice patient; recitation of loved ones’ names; the lighting of the tree.
For more information, call 775-0568 or email collin.terenzini@vnahsr.org.
OVUHS theatre
BRANDON — Otter Valley Union High School’s theatre department is presenting two separate productions this fall. Both productions cost $5 and are being streamed through Broadway On Demand. You can pre-purchase a stream or wait until the day of, to order. You can watch anytime on those two days. Patrons will be asked to create an account with Broadway On Demand (it’s free).
The first, “The Brother’s Grimm Specatulathon, A Stay at Home Play” is Nov. 20 and 21, featuring a cast of 8-10 graders, completely rehearsed online and presented through Zoom. The show is 1 hour long. Visit https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/nn8BYy54nVqs-otter-valley-union-high-school--the-brothers-grimm-spectaulathon---stay-at-home-edition-one-act
The second, “7 Ways to Say I Love You,” is Dec. 4 and 5, featuring a cast of 10-12 graders, completely rehearsed online and filmed on location following all state, local and school COVID-19 best practices. The show is approximately 1 hour long. Visit https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/fwA5BgffAsqA-7-ways-to-say-i-love-you-otter-valley-union-high-school
Jones honored
KILLINGTON — Rocco Jones, known for mountain biking and snowboarding, was chosen as a Flyin’ Ryan adventure scholar. The scholarship is provided by the Flyin’ Ryan Foundation, named for skier Ryan Hawks who died in 2011. The foundation offers scholarships to kids 12 and older with a goal they are passionate about and need financial help to accomplish. Jones, age 12, lives in Wallingford, attends Mill River Union High School and will be attending Killington Mountain School for the winter term.
Program accredited
RUTLAND — Community Health’s diabetes education program has been accredited by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES), a professional organization whose vision is “to drive optimal outcomes through the integration of diabetes clinical management, education, prevention and support.” This recognition of Community Health’s program coincides with November is American Diabetes Month, an annual spotlight on the risks faced by those with diabetes, and a time to learn about resources and education for wellness and how to live with diabetes.
Family caregivers
November is National Family Caregivers Month, an opportunity to honor family caregivers as the backbone of our home and community-based support system for Vermonters who are aging or living with a disability. According to the National Center on Caregiving, more than 40 million Americans, including 64,000 Vermonters, provide care for a loved one who has a disability, is chronically ill, or is aging, and spend an average of 20 hours per week providing care. The Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) works to support older Vermonters and Vermonters with disabilities through a comprehensive system of long-term services and supports, including supports for family caregivers.
Births
A son, Colton Jay Richey, was born Nov. 4, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to Taylor Knoras and Devin Richey of North Springfield.
College news
Kacey Thompson of Rutland was named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts.
Humanities honored
MONTPELIER — Vermont Humanities recently won one of four 2020 Schwartz Prizes for best public humanities programming in the U.S. for Vermont Reads 2019: “March: Book One.” The award is given by the Federation of State Humanities Councils at its annual conference.
Dragonheart fun-raiser
Dragonheart Vermont’s offers its Fall/Winter Virtual Fun-Raiser to support local businesses and wellness programs for breast cancer survivors. Visit http://bit.ly/dhvt_kickcancer) for handcrafted, home, leisure and useful everyday items as gift options.
Crafts festival
BURLINGTON — The 31st Women’s Festival of Crafts will go virtual for the 2020 Holiday Season. Visit www.womensfestivalofcrafts.com for direct links to over 80 Vermont artists.
Grants available
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) announced funds are available for outdoor recreation grants via the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). These funds will be available to state municipalities to conserve lands and develop infrastructure dedicated to outdoor recreation. Applications are due no later than noon Dec. 14. Grant awards will be made in Spring 2021. For more information and to download the application, visit http://fpr.vermont.gov/recreation/grants/lwcf.
Asylum-seekers
Montpelier’s Central Vermont Refugee Action Network (CVRAN) is one of several grassroots community groups across Vermont who are working to empty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers — one family at a time. The organizations are hosting a total of 20 asylum-seekers in Vermont communities; these are people who fled persecution and violence in their countries of birth, only to encounter the same in U.S. detention facilities. Now they have been released to official local sponsors as they await their court hearings.
In a Giving Tuesday fundraiser, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, six members of the NH-VT Asylum Seekers Network have joined in a statewide effort. They are asking for the money needed both to support the asylum seekers currently finding a haven here in Vermont, and to provide legal bonds and sponsorships for others who are detained in crowded and inhumane conditions.
The coalition aims to raise $10,000, all of which will go directly toward helping people seeking asylum to relocate to Vermont and receive the support they need as they move through the immigration courts. Besides CVRAN, the cooperating groups in the network are: Brattleboro, Community Asylum Seekers Project; Rutland, Bridge to Rutland; Randolph, Randolph Area Asylum Seekers Support; Burlington, Chittenden Asylum Seekers Assistance Network; and St. Johnsbury, Northeast Kingdom Asylum Seekers Assistance Network.
To contribute, donate via PayPal — only on Dec. 1 — https//caspvt.org/givingtuesday
Elder abuse
MONTPELIER — The Attorney General’s Elder Protection Initiative (EPI) and the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) announced the release of a help guide for older Vermonters experiencing abuse or exploitation. The guide, “Finding Help: Abuse, Exploitation and Neglect in Later Life,” explains the different kinds of elder abuse and exploitation, the nonprofit programs and services available in Vermont to help these victims, and a how-to on reporting for government investigation and response. For more information, visit https://ago.vermont.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/HelpGuide.pdf
