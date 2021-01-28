BIRTHS
A daughter, Ava Joan Atwood, was born Jan. 14, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Matthew and Stephanie Atwood of Rutland.
A daughter, Rory Marie Sun-Bruso, was born Jan. 14, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Jasmin Sun and Jonathan Bruso of Fair Haven.
A son, Adrian Luke Louiselle, was born Jan. 15, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Scott and Lauren Louiselle of Rutland Town.
COLLEGE NEWS
Castleton University December 2020 graduates include:
Castleton — Tristan Edmunds, Bachelor of Arts in Social Science; Leo Richardson. Bachelor of Science in Communication.
Chittenden — Kaitlyn Sanders, Master of Science in Athletic Leadership.
Fair Haven — Makayla Ackert, Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies; Briley Blackbird, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education; Joseph Durfee, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Aliyah Edmonds, Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies; Rebecca Murray, Bachelor of Arts in Social Science.
Pittsford — Emily Fox, Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics.
Poultney — Donovan Thacker, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Rebecca Towne, Master of Arts in Music Education.
Proctor — Parth Patel Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, cum laude.
Rutland — Catlin Colwell, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice; Shelbie Daigle, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kellie Ettori, Master of Arts in Education; Lily Howard, Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies; Gabrielle Lazzaro, Bachelor of Arts in English, magna cum laude; Brenden McCutcheon, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, cum laude; Laura McCutcheon, Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design, cum laude; Katherine Perkins; Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies, magna cum laude; Anna Ploof, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science; Ryan Tiraboschi, Bachelor of Arts in Ecological Studies.
Vermont Technical College fall 2020 graduates include: Lucas Hughes of Brandon, Associate of Applied Science in General Engineering, magna cum laude; Cassandra Pelkey of Castleton, Associate of Applied Science in Architectural & Building Engineering Technology, summa cum laude; Brett Novak of Mendon, Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship; Hayley Mears of Pittsfield, Bachelor of Science in Business & Technology Management, summa cum laude.
Vermont Technical College fall 2020 academic honors include:
President’s list — Teagan Bacon of Bellows Falls; Ryan Mahoney of Bomoseen; Sullivan Bach of Castleton; Hayley Mears of Pittsfield; Devin Beayon of Pittsford; Robert Brill of Poultney; Jill Chapleau, Schylar Corsones-Brown, both of Rutland; Brittany Frederick of Wallingford.
Dean’s list — Nicole Tursi of Benson; Theron Wilkinson of Bellows Falls; Cassandra Pelkey of Castleton; Alec Peyton of Killington; KC Swan of Mount Holly; Rachael Golfin of North Clarendon; Ally Martin of Pittsfield; Nathan Dupras of Pittsford; Chase Christiansen, Kevin Kingsbury, Desmond Piccicuto, Nicholas Steventon, all of Rochester; Lindsey Cox, Adam Giancola, Jensen Kelley, Eric Morton, Joshua Ray, all of Rutland; Logan Tiraboschi of West Rutland.
Devyn Fortier of Rutland was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester.
Erianna Dupras of Rutland was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York.
Kelsey Lafaso of Brandon, Tara Kellogg of Proctor, and Connor Heald of Rutland were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Erica May of Proctor was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames.
AROUND TOWN
Virtual play festival
RUTLAND — Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre explores beyond romantic love to celebrate the different levels, aspects and ways of loving during their February virtual short play festival themed “Four Dimensional Love.” Performances will be broadcast live Saturday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. The festival is free of charge and open to the public. Talkbacks with playwrights, performers and directors will follow the performances. Zoom links will be available through its Facebook page or by emailing actorsrepvt.org@gmail.com.
Grant recipient
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. This $3,000 grant will help the library encourage more community members to volunteer their services for town and community organizations.
AROUND THE STATE
Specialty crop grants
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets announces $200K grant funds to strengthen Vermont’s specialty crop industries. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture crops (including honey, hops and maple syrup) and nursery crops (including Christmas trees and floriculture). To apply, download the request for applications at agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop. A pre-application must be submitted by March 1 at 4:30 p.m
.
Shaw’s donations
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Hunger Free Vermont was selected as the charity partner to receive donations from the Shaw’s Nourishing Neighbors fundraising campaign held at 19 Vermont stores in September. The unprecedented $59,000 from Shaw’s customers will support Hunger Free Vermont’s work assisting schools and communities to offer more kids a nutritious breakfast every day, made with as much fresh, locally produced food as possible.
Wood heat tax credit
MONTPELIER — Renewable Energy Vermont announces a federal tax credit is now available to cover 26% of the installed price of new residential advanced wood heat systems, making it easier for Vermonters to stay warm this winter. The new federal tax credit applies to the installed cost of home heating and hot water systems that utilize wood pellets, chips and cordwood at efficiencies greater than 75% high heat value. A federal income tax credit of 26% commences with systems purchased in 2021 and phases down to 22% in 2022 and 2023. A wood pellet stove that costs $4,000 to install in 2021 will realize a savings of $1,040 once the credit is applied to a homeowner’s 2021 tax return. For more information, visit www.revermont.org/go-renewable/heating-cooling.
Ice fishing FUNdamentals
RUTLAND — Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department fisheries biologist Shawn Good says ice fishing is a fun, social, family-oriented activity, and there are many great reasons for Vermonters new to the sport to try it this year.
Good says it is normal for new anglers to worry about venturing out on frozen water but with a few basic precautions and common sense, a minimum of 3 to 4 inches of clear black ice is safe to walk on. With the mild winter so far this year, most anglers are finding ice fishing opportunities have been restricted primarily to Vermont’s smaller ponds or higher elevation areas that have formed good ice.
It is important to know that ice isn’t always uniform in thickness. Areas around pressure cracks or near stream or river inlets can be thinner and weaker than surrounding ice. Good advises anglers to carry a set of ice picks, head out with a partner, and let someone know where you will be fishing, your access point and when you plan on returning home.
For more information, visit bit.ly/icefishing0122.
