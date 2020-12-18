AROUND TOWN
BIRTHS
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
Twins, son Jensen John Putnam and daughter Jersey Jean Putnam, were born Dec. 8, 2020, to Kristy (Hastings) and Nicholas Putnam of Springfield.
A daughter, Lila Ruth Degener, was born Dec. 9, 2020, to Tara and Charlie Degener of Woodstock.
AROUND THE STATE
VTF&W licenses
MONTPELIER — Vermont hunting, fishing and trapping licenses for 2021 and license gift certificates are available on the Fish and Wildlife Department’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com). A gift certificate link is on the top of the website home page and in the license section. The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem it and purchase their licenses. Proceeds go to manage wildlife and conserve habitat.
Cannabis board
MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott is seeking applicants for appointment to the new three-member Cannabis Control Board. All members will be appointed by the governor after being vetted by the Cannabis Control Board Nominating Committee. The board was created for the purpose of safely, equitably and effectively implementing and administering the laws and rules regulating adult-use cannabis in Vermont. To complete the application by Thursday, Dec. 31, visit bit.ly/vt-cannabis.
Manure spreading ban
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets would like to remind all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban to protect states’ water quality, is underway. Beginning Dec. 16 and running until April 1, 2021, no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont. For more information, contact Laura DiPietro, VAAFM 595-1990 or Ryan Patch, VAAFM 272-0323.
Community grants
The Vermont Community Foundation announced $169,711.94 in Spark Connecting Community grants have been awarded to 64 nonprofit organizations:
Addison Central Teens, $2,500; Addison County Relocalization Network, $3,000; Ballet Wolcott, $3,000; Barton Community Garden, $3,000; Bennington County Conservation District, $2,998.80; Bethel Town Recreation Committee, $3,000; Better Middlebury Partnership, $3,000; Big Picture Learning, $3,000; Boys and Girls Club of Burlington, $3,000; Burr and Burton Academy, $3,000; Canaan School District, $3,000; Catamount Film & Arts, $3,000; Center for Transformational Practice, $3,000; Central Vermont Council on Aging, $3,000; Champlain Housing Trust, $3,000; Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens, $1,500; City of Winooski, $3,000; Come Alive Outside, $3,000; Compassionate Brattleboro, $1,900; Cornerstone Community Center, $3,000; Federated Church of Bristol, $3,000; Feeding Chittenden, $3,000; Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, $3,000; Franklin-Grand Isle Bookmobile, $500; Friends of the Fletcher Free Library, $2,755.20; Gabriel's Children of the Green Mountains, $2,500; Gifford Medical Center Auxiliary $3,000; Good Beginnings of Central Vermont, $3,000; Helen Day Art Center, $3,000; Highgate Library and Community Center, $1,200; Hunger Free Vermont, $1,500; Jenna's Promise, $3,000; Johnson Elementary School, $3,000; Lake Paran, $2,500; Lyndon Outing Club, $3,000; Milestone Adventures, $3,000; Milton Artists' Guild, $3,000; Montpelier Social and Economic Justice Advisory Committee, $3,000; Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network, $3,000; Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union, $3,000; Racial Literacy in St. Johnsbury, $3,000; Randolph Area Asylum Seekers Support, $3,000; REclaimED, $3,000; ReSOURCE, $2,500; Restorative Community Justice of Southern Vermont, $2,390; Richmond Elementary School PTO, $3,000; Rural ARTS Collaborative, $3,000; Sports Venue Foundation, $3,000; Springfield Parent Child Center, $3,000; Student Anti-Racism Network of Vermont, $1,000; Sutton Village School Music Program, $1,715.94; Swanton Public Library, $1,350; The Putney Foodshelf, $1,982; The Special Needs Support Center, $3,000; Town of Hyde Park-Gihon Valley Hall Committee, $3,000; Town of Pownal Parks and Recreation Committee, $1,500; Town of Rockingham, $1,000; Vital Communities, $3,000; VSA Vermont, $2,500; Waterbury Anti-Racism Coalition, $3,000; WholeHeart, $3,000; Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District, $3,000; Winooski Students for Antiracism, $3,000; and Woodstock Elementary School, $1,920.
Virtual garden visits
BURLINGTON — UVM Extension suggests when planning a foreign adventure, add a garden to the itinerary as a way to be outside, avoid large crowds and leisurely explore. Here are some lesser-known gardens found across the globe that you might want to add to your future travel list:
Adachi Museum of Art, Yasugi, Japan (www.adachi-museum.or.jp/en); Mauritius National Botanical Garden, Port Louis, Mauritius (ssrbg.govmu.org); Ayrlies Garden and Wetlands, Auckland, New Zealand (ayrlies.co.nz); Wallenstein Garden, Prague, Czech Republic (go.uvm.edu/waldsteingarden); and Kilmacurragh Gardens, Wicklow, Ireland (botanicgardens.ie/kilmacurragh).
