Mid-November serves up a slew of compelling live music options. Here’s a look at some hot concerts to heat up chilly nights.
Thursday, Nov. 18: Nada Surf, Pom Pom Squad“A witty and literate melodic rock band,” according to the All Music Guide, Nada Surf is perhaps best known for its ‘90s alt-rock anthem “Popular.” Formed in New York City nearly 30 years ago, the band released its ninth album, “Never Not Together,” last year to widespread acclaim.
The Current called it “one of the best albums of their career,” adding that it “shows off their prowess as experts of their craft while sharing their playful side” and “has all the hallmarks of the genre Nada Surf helped define but with a refined touch that comes from life experience and humility.”
Opening the show is rising Brooklyn rock group Pom Pom Squad, which performs in support of its lauded debut album, “Death of a Cheerleader,” released in June. Fronted by Mia Berrin, the four-piece was named one of Stereogum’s “40 Best New Bands of 2021.” Nylon called the album “one of 2021’s fiercest new albums,” while Paste dubbed it a “cinematic masterpiece.”
Nada Surf and opener Pom Pom Squad perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Saturday, Nov. 20: Hamilton Leithauser, Kevin MorbyAcclaimed indie singer-songwriter Kevin Morby — Line of Best Fit called him “one of the 21st century’s finest songwriters” — teams up with New York City singer-songwriter Hamilton Leithauser on the “Fall Mixer Tour.”
Morby performs in support of a new album, “A Night at the Little Los Angeles,” a four-track demo version of his acclaimed 2020 album, “Sundowner.” Leithauser’s most recent album, last year’s “The Loves of Your Life,” which Pitchfork called “an archive of memories that comes alive with the help of Leithauser’s elevated songcraft and dynamic voice.”
Opening the show is Texas-born, L.A.-based singer-songwriter Jess Williamson, whose fourth album, “Sorceress,” was released last year.
Hamilton Leithauser, Kevin Morby and Jess Williamson perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $30 in advance, $33 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Saturday, Nov. 20: Little Feat, Jack BroadbentOne of America’s most distinctive and longest-running rock bands, Little Feat was called “the archetypal ‘70s band” by NPR and “the most underrated ‘70s band” by Live for Live Music.
Formed in 1969 by the late singer-songwriter Lowell George and keyboardist Bill Payne, the group has long been known as “purveyors of funky southern boogie” and “a wildly eclectic band, bringing together strains of blues, R&B, country rock” into its infectious mix, according to the All Music Guide.
Payne is joined at the Flynn by longtime members Sam Clayton (percussion) and Kenny Gradney (bass) — who joined in 1972 at the beginning of the band’s heyday and such classic albums as 1973’s “Dixie Chicken” and 1974’s “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” — and multi-instrumentalist Fred Tackett, who officially joined the band in 1987.
New members include guitarist Scott Sharrard (Greg Allman Band) and drummer Tony Leone (Chris Robinson Brotherhood). Sharrard replaces longtime member Paul Barrere, who died in 2019 — six days after Little Feat brought its 50th anniversary tour to the Flynn.
This time out, Little Feat will be performing songs requested by fans in advance of the show.
Opening the concert is rising British blues singer-songwriter Jack Broadbent. Hailed as “the new master of the slide guitar” by the Montreux Jazz Festival, Broadbent performs in advance of a new album that’s scheduled for release in the spring, a follow-up to his stellar 2019 album, “Moonshine Blue.”
Little Feat and opener Jack Broadbent perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Flynn, Burlington (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $59-$287; call 802-863-5966 or go online to www.flynnvt.org
