Three players on the 2019 Fair haven Union High School state championship team have older sisters who were members of the 2016 Fair Haven title squad. They gathered downstairs in the Barre Auditorium after beating Lake Region in the championship game. They are, left to right, Kelsey and Katrina Bean, coach Kyle Wilson, Ryleigh and Halle Coloutti, and Courtney and Jessica Brewster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.