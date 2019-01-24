The Special Olympics Unified Sports teams at Rutland High School brought home an unusual win last Friday while celebrating recognition from the Special Olympics organization and ESPN.
Lisa DeNatale, interim president and CEO of Special Olympics Vermont, said the school had been recognized as a “Banner School.” The award goes to schools that demonstrate “full inclusion in their school community, primarily through Unified Sports, full school engagement and youth leadership,” she said.
Rutland High School was chosen as one of 30 schools to be named to ESPN’s Honor Roll from among more than 6,000 Special Olympics programs in the country. Being a Banner School is a requirement for being eligible for the Honor Roll.
“What we have been focusing on for the last many years is how do we achieve equality and acceptance in our communities, and that starts with the friendships that we create in schools. Building that understanding and tolerance in a school community then can extend beyond once the students leave school,” DeNatale said.
Unified Sports teams combine students with and without intellectual disabilities. At Rutland, the sports include basketball, soccer and bowling.
After an assembly where students were cheered by their peers, some of the student athletes reflected on what Unified Sports meant to them.
Jakob Lagasse has participated in soccer and basketball. This year, he said, the team is determined to win the trophy in Unified Sports basketball.
Even if that hope comes true, it’s hard to see how it could top Friday, based on Lagasse’s description.
“It’s just been an amazing day. Best day of my life. I couldn’t be more honored to be honored by ESPN. It was just so amazing when I saw that email (announcing the Honor Roll). I was just jumping for joy,” he said.
Francie Ettori, a senior, plays field hockey and lacrosse for the high school. She said she has participated in Unified Sports for a couple years.
“I scheduled it for one semester, and I said, ‘Wow, I can’t just do this once.’ I fell in love with the program and the kids and smiles on their faces when I walk in every day,” she said.
To honor the students, the athletes boarded a bus and were driven through the city, escorted by the Rutland City police and fire departments, before returning to the school for an assembly that included the whole student body.
Ettori said the bus drove past the Longfellow building and the Rutland Intermediate School, where students stood outside with banners and flags.
“It was an awesome thing to watch,” she said.
Jamison Evans, also a senior, plays basketball and soccer for the high school. He has been involved with Unified Sports since third grade, including snowshoeing, basketball and bocce.
“It was just a great way to connect with (students with disabilities). Every day I’ll see Shelby or Alexa. They’ll give me a hug or a high-five, or Kyle will tell me we have practice today. It’s just, like, my thing,” he said.
Carolyn Ravenna, coordinator of Unified Sports at the high school and a special-education teacher, has worked with Unified Sports since 1998. She said the high school was given banners from Special Olympics and ESPN that will be hung in the gymnasium along with other championship banners.
“This is one of the most amazing things,” she said, apologizing that the day’s events were bringing a tear to her eye.
The Unified Sports teams are part of the regular curriculum at RHS. Coach Jason Cassarino said he believed that’s one of the reasons the Rutland program has been successful.
The Banner School program is three years old. One other Vermont school, Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, has been recognized.
Lagasse summed up last Friday’s events by talking about what sports has meant to him.
“I think it’s just a wonderful opportunity just to be here with Mr. Cas (Cassarino) and just always, always try my hardest. I always try my hardest. Everything I always have done, all my life, I have tried,” he said.
