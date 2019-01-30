+6 
RCSWD - Dirty Milk Container

Carl Diethelm, outreach coordinator for the Rutland County Solid Waste District, holds up a bottle of half and half that was not cleaned out properly and will be discarded at the Gleason Road Transfer Station.

Recycling can be something of a gray area of knowledge regarding what can or can’t be recycled. Last week, Carl Diethelm, outreach coordinator at the Rutland County Solid Waste District, gave a tour of the Gleason Road Transfer Station to give attendees some do’s and don’ts.

+6 
RCSWD - Sorting 2

Daryl Ellison, of Rutland, sorts through his recycling Jan. 16. Diethelm said the RCSWD is a nonprofit and is able to keep low fees by members manually sorting their recyclables.
+6 
Brown Paper

A worker at the Gleason Road Transfer Station has to remove brown paper bags and packing material from the mixed paper container. Despite the signs, visitors still recycle brown paper in the incorrect container. More photos on Page 5.
+6 
Yogurt Container

Carl Diethelm, outreach coordinator at the Rutland County Solid Waste District, holds up a potting container and a yogurt container at the Gleason Road Transfer Station. Diethelm said the yogurt container can be recycled but the potting container cannot. Below, Seen here is a collection of compost. Diethelm says compost brought here is taken to TAM Waste Management in Bennington, which is a commercial composting facility. Bacteria in the compost causes high temperatures during the breakdown process — sometimes not achievable in a backyard setting. Those wishing to use compostable containers for their intended cycle should use a commercial facility.
+6 
Batteries

Seen here is a container filled with used power tool batteries. Barry Sadowski, household hazardous waste coordinator, said drill batteries that end up in landfills can start fires if a piece of heavy equipment ruptures their cells.
+6 
Poison

There’s a special container for poisons at the transfer station. Residential waste from towns in the Rutland County Solid Waste District is free to dispose of.
+6 
Compost

Seen here is a collection of compost. Diethelm says compost brought here is taken to TAM Waste Management in Bennington, which is a commercial composting facility. Bacteria in the compost causes high temperatures during the breakdown process — sometimes not achievable in a backyard setting. Those wishing to use compostable containers for their intended cycle should use a commercial facility.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.