Through their “All Knotted up with Love” program, Kristen Ramey, and her 5th graders from the Rutland Intermediate School recently donated 42 blankets to the Foley Cancer Center. These beautiful blankets were handmade by the students, and given to patients currently undergoing treatment. This program is in its 8th year.
