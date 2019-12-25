Saturday, Dec. 14, was Wreaths Across America day. Veterans across the country were honored with a wreath. Hillside Cemetery in Castleton was part of that tribute for the first time. Over a 100 people, young and old, came out to remember the fallen, honor their memory and teach children the value of freedom. Three generations in one family did just that. Leah Trudo, her father Peter Trudo and grandfather Graham Trudo all participated. Organizers thank all the volunteers, some of whom come from as far away as Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.