MENDON — An event that many consider a win for the environment and cash-strapped Vermonters won’t be taking place this year because of the pandemic.
“This is our big thing every year, we love this,” said Richard Wobby Jr., a volunteer for the Wheels for Warmth program. He announced Thursday the program won’t be happening in 2020. “We’re looking forward to it next year, but this year with the pandemic we just have to step back and understand the risk and try to backfill it with another alternative.”
Wheels for Warmth was started 16 years ago by then-lawmaker Phil Scott. People donate unwanted tires in the months leading up to the event. The Department of Motor Vehicles inspects them and the ones that can be reused as tires are sold at low prices while those that can’t get recycled at no cost to the donor. Money from the sales funds heating fuel assistance programs run by community action groups.
Wobby said the Wheels for Warmth volunteers are trying to come up with something to raise money instead, but it’s a tall order given that Capstone Community Action, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity and BROC Community Action each get about $20,000 a year from the event. According to Wobby, since the program’s inception it has raised $558,000 and sold 23,000 tires.
Several different ideas were mulled over to make the Wheels for Warmth program work during the pandemic. Wobby said collecting the tires isn’t the problem, it’s selling them. He said given the number of volunteers needed and the number of people who show up, organizers didn’t feel like they could keep people from congregating and possibly spreading COVID-19.
“I, along with a small group of friends, created this program 15 years ago and have been so proud to help it grow to what it is today,” stated Scott in an email from his office Thursday. “This once-in-a-century pandemic has impacted every one of us, and unfortunately many of our beloved traditions. This was not an easy decision for the many volunteers involved, but unfortunately yet another consequence of this pandemic. I hope Vermonters will continue to support their local community action networks, as we know the need for fuel assistance is even more critical in these uncertain times.”
Tom Donahue, chief executive officer of BROC Community Action, which serves Bennington and Rutland counties, said that his organization has been in contact with Wheels for Warmth about this and while disappointed, supports the decision.
Still, it’s a bad time to lose this fundraiser, he said.
“We’ve already been receiving a number of phone calls for tires and the tire sale,” he said. “We’ll undertake additional fundraising to try to replace those fuel funds, but the tire sale is something we won’t be able to duplicate this year.”
That’s unfortunate, he said, because many people turn to the sale for cheap, serviceable and safe tires. Often people can acquire a complete set for less than what they’d pay for one.
While there are heating fuel assistance programs funded by the federal and state government, the program Wheels for Warmth feeds is aimed at people who fall through cracks in the system.
“The real nuance to this program was that it’s no-strings-attached, therefore it gave us that wiggle room to assist a Vermonter in need that may not have qualified under the state parameters,” said Donahue. “Sometimes they’re just over-income or something that would disallow them.”
The pandemic has driven unemployment levels to heights not seen in generations, meaning more people will likely be in need of fuel assistance this winter, said Donahue. Many will qualify for state and federal help, but in households where only one earner has lost their income, they might find they make too much to benefit from those programs.
He said BROC will launch a fundraisers through the GoFundMe platform soon and make a link available on its website, broc.org.
“What we’re going to be doing is possibly a phone-a-thon of sorts, but definitely reach out to the folks who have helped support us,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action.
She said Capstone has a program called Fuel Your Neighbors, which aims to help those who don’t quite meet the state and federal heating assistance criteria. The group will try to do more fundraising for that, as well as see where else it can fill in the blanks left by Wheels for Warmth. Minter said it’s not a program that can be easily replicated.
