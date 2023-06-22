Bill Ramage’s take on the Andy Warhol’s 1961 window display at the Bonwit Teller department store in New York City fills the window of Rutland’s B&G Gallery and serves as the introduction to the Rutland artist’s newest installation.
“It is important to consider the display and read — from left to right — Bat Gal and Andy the Boy Wonder’s talking balloons — before you enter the gallery,” Ramage said.
“Jackson, Warhol and Johns: The Triumvirate of Transition,” the final installation of Ramage’s three-part series, will open with a public reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Ramage will be on hand to discuss the work.
Although the exhibit reflects the influences of artists Jackson Pollock and Jasper Johns, the main focus is Warhol. In 1955, Warhol was a very successful, wealthy commercial artist with a few paintings in gallery shows.
In 1961, Warhol got his big break with the Bonwit Teller window showing five of his paintings based on comic strips and newspaper advertisements behind stylishly dressed mannequins. In 1962, he had his first exhibition of Campbell’s Soup cans in Los Angeles. And in 1964, he mounted a solo exhibition at the Stable Gallery.
“And the rest is possibly one of the most significant transitional art historical events that left an indelible mark on Western civilization,” Ramage said.
There are three essences of this installation.
First, “there is a huge transition between 1949 and 1964,” Ramage said. Second is: “What this anti-cultural persona, Andy Warhol, invented was to dismantle what I call the era of Humanism.”
The third: “The connection is strained,” Ramage said. “Underneath this whole thing is this argument in favor of empathy.”
“Those are the three things,” Ramage said. “It’s sort of like a fugue where one voice comes in and another comes in on top of that.”
There are about 10 layers and they all interface with each other.
“It’s hard to talk about one without making reference to the other nine,” Ramage said. “Then, all of a sudden, you’re jumping back and forth, and it gets confusing as all heck. It’s almost impossible to think about it. I’ve been driving myself crazy with these thoughts for a year and a half.”
Putting the art up is part of the thinking process for Ramage.
“When I started this, I thought, ‘What am I going to do with Andy Warhol? Who cares about looking at soup cans?” Ramage said. “Then it occurred to me, soup cans are just tangential, this is not the thing. Then it just kept going, getting bigger and bigger and more complicated. It was just like I had jumped into a rabbit hole where it has tunnels going in every imaginable direction, and some of them go for miles all the way back to the 14th century.”
To understand more about this unique Bill Ramage exhibit, you’ll have to see it. Even better, come to the opening and ask him about it.