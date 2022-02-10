“Don Pasquale,” Gaetano Donizetti’s comic opera, is one of those delightful farces in which the music and the laughs seem to compete — but the music always wins.
“It has these great moments,” explains Joshua Collier, founder and artistic director of Barn Opera.
“No — it’s great all the way through,” he said. “It’s tight dramatically, it’s really fun music — it has vocal pyrotechnics for everybody — and I can’t sing the tenor!
“I’m physically unable to sing the role — it’s coloratura,” Collier said. “So I’ll be able to focus on directing.”
Anticipating Valentine’s Day, Barn Opera presents “Don Pasquale” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12, at the Barn Opera House in Brandon. Performances are fully staged, sung in the original Italian with English supertitles, and with piano accompaniment by Felix Jarrar. Barn Opera Music Director Cailin Marcel Manson conducts.
The 1843 Paris premiere of Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale,” performed by four of the most celebrated singers of the day, was a huge success becoming the composer’s comic masterpiece, and one of the most popular bel canto operas of all time.
Relationships and marriage are difficult in the best of situations, but in Don Pasquale’s case, and when the marriage is out of spite, it could prove to be a bit much for the old man. In an attempt to eliminate his nephew from his will, the rich old man decides to get married — to a much younger woman.
Pasquale refuses to allow his nephew Ernesto to marry his lover Norina, and hopes to leave Ernesto penniless. Little does he know that the person he enlists to help him find a bride, Malatesta, is a friend to Ernesto and Norina.
When Malatesta suggests his “sister” as a potential bride, Pasquale is delighted. However, the sweet, demure “Sofronia” — Norina in disguise — is only sweet and demure until the marriage contract is signed — thus the inheritance and half of all of his belongings are hers.
Barn Opera has set the action in an Italian restaurant in New York. The stage will be complete with all the stereotypes, Parmesan cheese shakers, checkered tablecloths, and all that one could ask for.
“It’s going to be really funny,” Collier said. “I originally chose ‘Don Pasquale’ because (associate artistic director) Nicholas Tocci wanted to direct it. I was really excited about it for a couple of reasons. One, it’s a small cast. And it’s a well-known bel canto, but it’s not ‘L’elisir d’amore’ or ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’.”
However, throughout the course of the past four weeks, for various reasons (including COVID), three of the four leads dropped out.
“So everybody has been recast and shuffled. It’s insane!” Collier said. “But I’m happy with where we are right now.”
Only the soprano, Caracas, Venezuela-native Maria Brea (Norina), has been on board from the beginning.
“She’s magnificent — really, really lovely — and just a wonderful human,” Collier said. “She was just a finalist at the Paris Opera Competition.”
A new Ernesto, the tenor, had to be found. Christopher Plaas, who was to sing in Barn Operas “La traviata” last fall, was replaced by Collier because of COVID.
“So he’s over that, and he’s a much better fit than I would be,” Collier said. “His Ernesto is going to be really, really good.”
Perhaps most important, the original Don Pasquale backed out.
“We looked around at so many people because we needed him to be funny — I need it to be actually comedic,” Collier said. “After looking at eight people, Nick said ‘I’ll do it!’”
“Nick is a rock star!”
“I’m really exited about it, but my expectation for the show was, I was just going to come to opening night,” Collier said. “Hope springs eternal.”
So, Collier is directing the production, but he’s using Tocci’s concept.
“I didn’t know this opera,” Collier said. “What I did was I took Nick’s outline, his concept, and I’m realizing it. Because I don’t know this opera I don’t have some of the preconceived notions people do. I’m hopeful people will dig it.”
In Tocci’s concept, the action is set in a New York pizzeria, but not a great Italian restaurant, a hole in the wall. And Don Pasquale is the owner.
“I think it’s going to be really fun and funny,” Collier said.
Reading the libretto, Collier found that all the other characters treated Don Pasquale really badly.
They’re horrible to him, they’re really nasty to him,” Collier said.
So he has made some adjustments — which Collier is well known for.
“Instead of it’s being old people can’t be loved — old people shouldn’t get married — as the moral of the story, I’m changing it to ‘We can let people into our lives’,” Collier said. “They’re so hard on Norina — but she’s exactly what they need.”
