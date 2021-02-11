The organizers of a community service program that helps residents, restaurants and farmers have tried to make sure that “Everyone Eats” will continue to serve through at least the end of the fiscal year.
Everyone Eats buys meals from local restaurants and distributes them themselves and with local partners like those in the faith-based community, educational centers and health care providers, all over the state through 14 hubs. Farmers benefit because some of the restaurants that supported them are healthier and in need of more product because those restaurants are selling to Everyone Eats.
At the end of last year, the program went on “pause” because the future of funding was unclear without more pandemic relief funding.
About two weeks ago, organizers announced Everyone Eats would resume, but at the time, they could only promise three weeks while saying they and partners in the Legislature and the administration of Gov. Phil Scott, would try to identify ways to keep the food distribution continuing.
On Tuesday, Jean Hamilton, Everyone Eats statewide coordinator for Southeastern Vermont Community Action, said it was the intention of the state of Vermont to keep the program going through the state of emergency.
“Right now what we’re looking at is trying to secure funds through the fiscal year, so June 30. There’s language coming out of both Senate and House in the budget proposals indicating that that funding is contingent on FEMA reimbursement, which would be contingent on the state of emergency being in place,” she said.
An email sent to the hubs that distribute food said Everyone Eats had been “given the green light to continue through June 30” with FEMA reimbursing the state but assured the hubs they “will receive a fair warning, of three to four weeks of wrap-up time, if programming needs to wind down prior to then.”
The email was from Hamilton, Eloise Reid, food security specialist for Capstone Community Action, and Casey Engels, a consultant working with Capstone on the program.
Hamilton said it was “very exciting” to see the program continue past the $1.6 million in federal relief funds in January allocated by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
According to Hamilton, all the hubs are now “up and running and focused on thinking about any adjustments they want to make to their programming to better and more dynamically respond to conditions on the ground today.”
Adjustments being considered include ways to reach marginalized communities that had challenges accessing Everyone Eats in its earlier days and how to make the resources available reach as many restaurants as possible.
The program defines “restaurants” as “food-service establishments” so they can be brick-and-mortar restaurants, food trucks, catering companies, cafés or others who pay Vermont rooms-and-meals taxes. The only requirement is for those served by Everyone Eats to self-certify that their access to food has been negatively affected by COVID-19.
Harry DiPrinzio, who runs Everyone Eats for the Vermont Farmers Food Center, which is the Rutland County hub, said the past two weeks, since Everyone Eats resumed, has demonstrated the need for the meals in the community.
“I feel really lucky to be able to be doing this, and it feels so wonderful for the VFFC to be able to do this and to grow as an organization connecting with the community,” he said.
DiPrinzio said his hub is looking at ways to “keep things new with the restaurants” and add new restaurants to the program to provide more economic stimulus across the region.
There are also hopes to increase the diversity of the population accessing the meals beyond Rutland and other bigger municipalities to meet the needs in smaller towns, he added.
Hamilton said the hubs. He said Pico had been added as a distribution site since Everyone Eats had resumed.
Hamilton said the hubs met once a week to discuss the program. She said organizers are tracking the program and its results with the hope that even when the pandemic begins to fade, there will be lessons learned about how those suffering from food insecurity can be served while creating economic stimulus for restaurants and food providers.
Disclosure: Executive Editor Steven Pappas is chairman of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
