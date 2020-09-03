The following information and guidelines have been developed by the Vermont Principals’ Association utilizing guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education, Vermont Department of Health, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, and the National Federation of State High School Associations:
Due to the array of learning models that schools will be offering this fall, the VPA strongly urges schools and athletic programs to understand and be sensitive to any barriers to student participation these differing learning models may present. Schools should make every reasonable accommodation to provide equitable access to opportunities for all students.
School-based fall sports programs may initiate coach-led practice sessions (e.g., skills and drills work) and intrasquad scrimmages within your school program, no earlier than the first day of academic instruction. When all schools are closed for in-person instruction under Step I of the Agency of Education’s Strong and Healthy Start guidance or if a decision is made by the local superintendent to restrict or eliminate in-person instruction as a result of confirmed COVID-19 illness in student(s) or staff, all school-based athletic activities shall cease until at least such time as the decision to resume instruction under Step II of the Strong and Healthy Start guidance is made by the local superintendent after consulting with the Department of Health.
Games/meets/contests may only occur between or involve Vermont-based teams or teams from counties eligible for quarantine-free travel, based on the most recent map published by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The map can be found at https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel
The risk associated with different types of sports programs is a function of the degree of contact between participants and the type of setting or venue in which the contest is held. The following requirements reflect these differences and create a framework that appropriately limits risk:
Outdoor sports involving no or low contact – cross country running, golf and bass fishing – may hold team practice sessions and interscholastic meets/competitions. The number of participants in any meet or competition may not exceed current limits on event size – currently 150. A meet may involve multiple groupings through the day if the groups do not interact with one another. For example, meet organizers may consider staggered starting and departure times for competitions to ensure the number of participants on-location at a single point in time does not exceed limits on event size and to reduce the number of participants mingling at any one time. Meet organizers must maintain lists of participants in each grouping for 30 days to assist in contact tracing.
Outdoor sports involving short-duration, incidental contact – soccer and field hockey – may hold team practice sessions, intrasquad scrimmages (within your school program), and interscholastic games. “Jamboree” or tournament-style play (one team playing multiple games vs. multiple opponents in a single day/weekend) is not currently permitted.
Indoor sports involving short-duration, incidental contact – volleyball – may hold team practice sessions limited to no and low contact physical conditioning and skill building drills. Indoor intrasquad scrimmages within your school program are allowed. Outdoor matches, including interscholastic competitions are allowed. All participants (players and coaches) must wear a cloth facial covering at all times during indoor and outdoor training and competition.
Sports involving high contact – football and cheerleading – may initiate practice sessions limited to no and low contact physical conditioning and skill building drills. Full contact scrimmages, games, and cheer stunting are not permitted during the fall 2020 season. Football programs may engage in intra-squad and inter-squad 7-on-7 touch football. Sideline cheer training and performance must occur outdoors and participants must wear cloth facial coverings.
Preparticipation Physical Evaluation: Due to concerns regarding access to primary care providers during the late spring and early summer, the NFHS SMAC recommended that states consider a one-year extension of current preparticipation physical exams. The VPA SMAC agrees with this recommendation. The VPA does not require physicals for sports participation.
Schools should encourage any students or coaches considered at increased risk for severe illness and those who need extra precautions to speak with their primary care providers about the risks associated with participation in athletics. Please reference current CDC definitions at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/index.html
Athletics Daily Health Screening: Schools shall ensure that all coaches, students, officials, and other contest personnel are screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 before any training session or competition. If an individual has already been screened that day by a school, it is not necessary to screen them again. Screening includes a temperature check and the following questions:
Have you been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19?
Do you feel unwell with any symptoms consistent with COVID-19? For example, have you had a cough, fever, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell?
Any person with positive symptoms reported and/or a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit shall not be allowed to take part in team activities and must be sent home immediately. Symptomatic persons must self-isolate at home and contact their primary care provider or other appropriate health-care professional.
Testing regimens and response to student athlete or team personnel testing positive for COVID-19 will follow guidelines as determined by the Vermont Department of Health.
Physical distancing and facial coverings: Decreasing potential exposure to respiratory droplets is the guiding principle behind physical distancing and the use of cloth facial coverings. Facial coverings are required to be worn by all players, coaches, officials, staff, and spectators at all times, including during active play. An exception is provided for participants in cross country running – both practice sessions and interscholastic meets/competitions – so long as physical distancing is maintained between individuals using staggered starts or other means. It is recommended that cross country runners have a cloth facial covering with them for use when adequate physical distancing cannot be maintained during training and competition.
Artificial noisemakers such as an air horn or a timer system with an alarm can be used to signal in place of a traditional whistle.
At this time the NFHS does not permit the use of plastic shields covering the entire face, or attached to a helmet during competition. They are also not recommended for use during a practice.
During times when athletes are not actively participating in practice or competition, appropriate physical distancing shall be maintained. Teams must structure team meetings to limit congregation and ensure physical distancing between players on the sidelines or benches. Consider using tape or paint as a guide for spacing.
During competition, alter spacing of players, coaches, officials, and staff to achieve physical distancing to the greatest extent possible.
Facilities Cleaning: Adequate cleaning schedules shall be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable diseases.
Prior to an individual or groups of individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility must be wiped down and sanitized.
Weight equipment must be wiped down thoroughly before and after an individual’s use of equipment.
Any equipment such as weight benches, athletic pads, etc. having holes with exposed foam must be covered.
Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water fountains, coolers, etc.) must be cleaned daily. Hand sanitizer must be used prior to handling/dispensing from water coolers.
No spitting on the field or sideline.
If restroom facilities (including portalets) are provided for competitors or spectators, they must be cleaned and disinfected regularly, consistent with CDC guidance. If restroom facilities will not be available for public use, notify spectators ahead of time so they can prepare appropriately.
Personal Hygiene: Individuals must wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water and soap before touching any surfaces or participating in training. If hands are not visibly soiled, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be used in the absence of soap and water.
Hand sanitizer must be plentiful at all contests and practices and available to individuals as they transfer from place to place.
There shall be no shared personal gear (i.e. towels, clothing, shoes, water bottles) between students. Personal gear must be washed/cleaned after every session.
Students and coaches must wash their hands at the end of training sessions and contests.
Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workout clothing immediately upon returning to home. Facial coverings must be washed daily.
Limitations on Gatherings: The number of spectators shall be limited as much as possible and measures must be put in place to ensure physical distancing between households. Interactions between spectators and participants must be minimized before, during and after events.
At no time shall the total number of spectators exceed current limits on event size – currently 150 for outdoor events.
Any allowance for spectators at indoor events must be consistent with the most current health guidance published by the Agency of Education related to school visitors – currently no outside visitors and volunteers are allowed. At no time shall the total number of spectators exceed 50 percent of the fire safety occupancy limit of a venue or 1 person per 100 square feet, to a maximum of 75 people indoors.
School campuses and other venues with multiple facilities (such as multi-field locations, multi-court gyms) may have more than one unit of the maximum event size as long as those units are in distinct portions of the facility (a different gym, unique and distinct fields) and the distinct gatherings have no interaction with one another (for example, a soccer team and a field hockey team should not be using the same locker room at the same time).
Locker rooms must be monitored to ensure safe physical distancing, with a minimum of 3 feet, and a goal of 6 feet, between individuals at all times and use of cloth facial coverings. Locker rooms should be used to change clothes and use of the restroom. Locker rooms shall not be used for gathering, socializing, or team meetings.
Prioritize outdoor, as opposed to indoor, activity (training sessions and matches) as much as possible for all fall sports programs. Use of indoor training facilities, such as weight rooms, must adhere to the most current guidance published by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development for fitness centers and similar exercise facilities, which currently limits use to 25% of approved fire safety occupancy; or 1 person per 200 square feet and no groups of more than 25 people shall occur in any single, distinct indoor space.
Concessions: Concession operations must fully adhere to the most current guidance published by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development for food service operations.
All those working at the concession must wear a mask at all times.
Concession patrons must wear masks and maintain safe physical distancing while waiting in line.
All food and beverage available at the concession stand shall be prepared and pre-packaged for take away.
Food and beverage consumption may only take place when safe physical distancing can occur. Schools may wish to designate a separate area for food consumption.
Administrative Considerations: Schools shall develop policies and procedures to prepare for possible school closure this school year due to recurrent outbreak(s). Policies regarding training and/or contests must account for deconditioning of student athletes if school closure is 2 weeks or longer. Once school and athletic activity resumes there must be adequate time to allow for students to recondition prior to competition. This may require cancellation or postponement of contests.
Schools should consider ways to decrease crowding on athletic team buses. Encourage parents/caregivers or other designated adults to transport participants to off-site, interscholastic games to minimize the number of participants requiring bus transportation. Anyone utilizing bus transport is required to wear cloth facial coverings on the bus and comply with all other relevant guidelines in the most current health guidance published by the Agency of Education related to bussing and transportation. The VPA recommends that at least one coach ride the bus with students to enforce safety rules.
It is recommended that middle school-level programs build schedules against local teams to reduce travel.
Schools shall develop policies that limit the number of spectators at events. Currently, 150 spectators are allowed per distinct outdoor facility/event.
Schools with cooperative teams or member to member participants shall implement communication protocols between the sending school and the host school to ensure all student athletes have undergone daily health screenings.
Schools must develop health screening protocols for practices and games occurring on non-school days (i.e. weekends and holidays).
While the current AOE guidelines prohibit visitors in school facilities, there will be circumstances under which athletic administrators may make allowances. These include any situation in which the health and safety of an individual or individuals necessitates entering the school facility.
Please check back with the VPA at VPAonline.org for any updates to this guidance. Guidelines for winter sports will be published by Oct. 15.
