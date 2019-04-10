William Wilson wrote in his autobiography that his time in Rutland laid the groundwork for who he would later become.
Wilson is the founder of Alcoholics Anonymous — whose members often refer to him as “Bill W.” — and the latest person with ties to the local area to be announced as the subject for an entry in the Rutland Sculpture Trail. Previous sculptures have honored Revolutionary War patriot Ann Story and skiing pioneer Andrea Mead Lawrence, while still-upcoming sculptures depict the 54th Massachusetts Regiment from the Civil War and African-American scholar Martin Henry Freeman.
“All of the people we’re honoring as part of the Rutland Sculpture Trail led very different lives, but what links their stories is how inspirational they are, and every one symbolizes the vitality, creativity and determination of their hometown — Rutland,” organizer Steve Costello said.
Born in Dorset in 1895, Wilson lived in Rutland for several years early in his childhood, and organizers of the sculpture trail say he noted this time in his autobiography as when his “willpower and distinction” were developed. He began drinking heavily early in adulthood and was hospitalized for alcoholism four times before he was introduced to the Oxford Group, a religious organization in which he developed the principles that would allow him to get sober and stay that way for the rest of his life.
Wilson eventually left the group and was the lead author of a book titled “Alcoholics Anonymous,” which codified the 12-step program Wilson and others had followed to sobriety. The book’s title became the name of an organization that had an estimated two million members as of 2016.
“Ultimately, this is a story of redemption and incredible personal sacrifice,” Costello said. “This is a person who affected the lives of millions of people.”
Costello said the $40,000 project is being funded by a trio of anonymous donors. The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center will take proposals from artists interested in designing the sculpture.
Costello said the 54th Massachusetts sculpture is set to be installed next month, with a free showing of “Glory,” scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 14 at the Paramount Theatre and an unveiling at noon May 17. The Martin Henry Freeman sculpture is scheduled to be completed next summer.
