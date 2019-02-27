Rutland-born, Rutland-raised, Alderwoman Lisa Ryan was chosen by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor to represent Addison, Bennington and Rutland Counties as the newest appointment to the Vermont Commission on Women — the only commissioner for southern Vermont.
“I’m super excited about it,” Ryan said last Tuesday. “Everyone’s been really welcoming.”
Ryan said she was encouraged to apply for the position by Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison, and Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland. After talking it over with her husband, she decided to apply.
Ryan said she’s looking forward to continuing the very work she does now as the director of the Rutland County Community Justice Center through BROC Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, where she oversees three programs helping recently released offenders re-enter their community.
“She’s changed the paradigm so that, in many ways, now we’re a model,” said BROC Community Action in Southwestern Vermont CEO Tom Donahue.
Circles of Support and Accountability (COSA), Restorative Circles and the Reparative Restorative Justice Panel, all staffed by volunteers, help different levels of offenders find jobs, food and housing.
“Lisa provides them with a place to begin, and stays with them,” Donahue said. “She’s educated, affable and a great communicator. She’s emblematic of who we are as an organization.”
Vermont has one female prison, in South Burlington.
“I see their struggles and I hear about their stories about being inside a jail with all women,” Ryan said. “From activities to officers and treatment ... I want to get my hands on that and see what we can do about that.”
Ryan said she wants to make a difference for all women.
“There are a lot more women who are running for political roles, which is exciting,” Ryan said. “But as far as women’s rights overall, yeah, we’re way behind men...it’s a fair statement, and I think anyone who’s a woman would agree with me.”
Vermont Commission on Women Executive Director Cary Brown said Ryan will be one of 16 women from across the state working to improve women’s rights, from health care to education to the legal system.
“From different walks of life and different backgrounds,” Brown said. “We have a lot of projects going on.”
Ryan will be weighing in on women’s economic security, equal pay, paid family leave and, as it so happens, the resources available to and conditions of women in corrections.
“(There will be) a joint visit between (the) Womens Legislative Caucus and (the) Commission on Women,” Brown said. “We’ll talk to the women and see what their concerns are.”
One of five siblings, Ryan grew up in Rutland, graduating in 2007 from the Rutland City Public Schools system before studying psychology and Spanish at Temple University in Philadelphia.
It was when she moved home in 2011 that Ryan said she noticed something very different about Rutland.
“The crime was up, the substance abuse and misuse issues were on the rise,” Ryan said. “I didn’t feel like it was the same home that I felt when I was growing up...a lot of discrimination in our local organizations...at first, I complained, just like most people did.”
But she said she quickly tired of not contributing to her community, and the negative things that were said about her beloved home city, so Ryan went back to school at Champlain College. She received a Master’s degree in mediation and applied conflict studies, and taught conflict resolution at correctional facilities before showing up for Project VISION and other community initiatives around 2014.
She became a member of Rutland Young Professionals, and is a founding member of the Rutland chapter of the NAACP.
In 2017, she ran a successful campaign to become the first alderwoman of color, and was named one of Rutland’s Rising Stars by Vermont Biz Magazine.
“I wanted to have a voice,” Ryan said. “I had to create my own kind of brave space...and one opportunity led to another.”
As a person of color and a prominent member of her community in a 96-percent-white state, she said she’s proud to say she has never had to face the adversity and harassment experienced by her dear friend, Kiah Morris, former Democratic representative from Bennington.
“It says something about the community,” Ryan said. “Here I feel safe enough, respected enough to try and do my work. There’s no difference between Kiah and I...Why can’t everyone just be treated like an individual and a person?”
As a commissioner, Ryan said she’s looking forward to using the knowledge and experience she’s gleaned in the fields of restorative justice and communication, but that doesn’t mean she’s leaving Rutland behind.
“I don’t like people talking negatively about where I’m from,” Ryan said. “About Rutland...Let’s hit the ground running, let’s start getting involved...it all starts small, but it’s going to grow.”
“We have not had anyone from Rutland for a very long time,” Brown said.
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
