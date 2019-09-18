The Mentor Connector brought its pitch for more adults who want to make a difference in the lives of area youth to the September meeting of Project VISION, with the goal of finding enough new volunteers to serve a wait list of 60 youths.
Ryan Maines, mentor coordinator for the Rutland nonprofit, solicited stories from the audience at the Alliance Community Fellowship about mentors who made a difference in their lives. People talked about priests, teachers and coaches who had been a positive influence at an important time.
Maines talked about Ron, a neighbor who was his mentor and the father of two boys who were about Maines’ age.
“He always listened to me. That was one of the greatest things, because I feel like my father always kinda dismissed what I had to say, but he actually sat there and he listened. He took that into consideration and sometimes he used my ideas over an idea he had. That just showed me I was good enough. I had what it took to be part of the community and to have that self-esteem,” he said.
The goal at Mentor Connector is to create similar connections for young people who would benefit from having a regular relationship with a supportive adult.
According to Maines, there are four main considerations for the staff at the nonprofit. The first is community, or the people involved including the mentor and the youth. The second consideration is the transparency in operations that allows the mentor’s stories to become part of the nonprofit’s.
“The more we know about each other, the more and the better the community is going to be,” he said.
Next is quality, Maines said, which for Mentor Connector means providing the right support for its mentors. The final element is fun, Maines added.
The website for Mentor Connector includes many mentions of the motto, “Having fun changes lives.”
Maines said the latest study of Rutland County that Mentor Connector used to develop its services found there were about 7,800 kids, from 5 to 18, in Rutland County.
Among them, 60% reported experiencing some kind of violence.
“That’s 4,670 of our youth in our community [who] have experienced violence. Over 1,000 of them have made a suicide plan, between the ages of 5 and 18. That’s a pretty outstanding number. I think if these kids had a mentor or were able to get a mentor, we could bring these numbers drastically down,” he said.
The audience was told that Mentor Connector is only asking for a commitment of one hour a week for one year. However, Maines predicted many of them would form a connection with their mentee and double their weekly commitment.
He pointed out that the average relationship between mentors and the kids with whom they worked was four years.
Maines said that while parents needed to approve their children’s participation, Mentor Connector staff worked with youth to be sure the kids wanted to be involved and work with a mentor.
The staff tries to connect mentors with youth of the same gender. Volunteers were expected be old enough to have graduated from high school, and an effort would be made to match kids who need mentors with a mentor who lives in the same or a nearby town.
“We have a ton of support for you. If you feel hesitant because you don’t think you have what it takes, you do and you don’t even know it. If you have a question, that’s what we’re here for. Ask us some questions. Go through our orientation. Come to one of the trainings that are held throughout the town. I know you will have exactly what it takes to help some of these kids along,” Maines said.
While Maines said the nonprofit is looking for ways to collaborate with area colleges, students are not always qualified to be mentors because if they’re not from the area, they may not be able to commit to being available through the year.
Youth who worked with a mentor were 90% more likely to believe they mattered to their community, and were almost 80% more likely to become volunteers themselves, according to Mentor Connector’s studies of the youth they serve.
Those interested in serving as mentors can email readysetgo@mentorconnector.com. More information about the organization is available on their website at www.mentorconnector.com.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.