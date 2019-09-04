In a time of increasing political tensions and extreme world views, one Democrat and one Republican from Rutland County are trying to unite their communities in the spirit of respectful conversation.
And as of Monday, there were three spots left for the Better Angels Skills Workshop slated for Sept. 7.
“In our society, we’re becoming increasingly polarized,” said organizer Carol Wright, also an active member of the NAACP, Castleton Indivisible and Rutland County Democrats. “It certainly didn’t start with the current administration. We work better as a society to be able to sit down at the same table and share ideas.”
A group of 40 democrats and republicans will meet at the Leahy Conference Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center for a three-hour training session — led by trained moderators — where they’ll discuss current events, learn how to see things from the perspective of the opposite political party, and find common ground.
And Wright said she hopes the group takes hold.
“It could be a one-time training, but ideally what happens is a local group forms an alliance and continues meeting,” Wright said. “We’re not trying to convince anyone or change their minds. ... In our community, we all have a lot of things in common. ... This workshop will help people learn to have respectful conversation.”
Wright first discovered Better Angels when she realized she herself needed the training to better understand her friends, family and associates who had opposite political views, ones she found she didn’t share.
So, she invited moderators of the workshop down from northern Vermont to host a seminar, but Wright also needed to find a leader from the other side of the spectrum — to host the training, she needed a Republican.
Which brought her to local-area conservative Elivia Lapre.
“She was recommended to me,” Wright said. “We work well together.”
The first Better Angels Alliance took shape in South Lebanon, Ohio, when 10 supporters of Donald Trump and 11 supporters of Hillary Clinton gathered together to try to find common ground a mere month after Donald Trump was elected in 2016.
David Blankenhorn and David Lapp thought that together, they could bridge the gaps between conservative and liberal voters with the help of family therapist Bill Doherty, who helped to organize the weekend conference.
The event came to be known as the Better Angels Red/Blue Workshop, drawing its name from Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address.
“We are not enemies, but friends,” the address reads. “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory … will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
The weekend ended up being the beginning of a beautiful friendship between conservatives and liberals in the swing state, and after the first workshop proved to be a success, another was planned for the pioneers and their friends.
Fame struck the movement, and after National Public Radio gave them a full hour of exposure, the Better Angels Alliance started getting calls from around the country from local organizations hoping to bring their communities together, according to their website.
The group decided to take their new-found alliance on the road, and launched a bus tour around the country spreading their message: that politics didn’t have to divide people, and that people had more in common than they thought.
Wright said the list of Rutland County’s attendees is comprised of local names, but also people traveling from afar to learn about the training and bring it back to their communities out of state.
“In our country, we have a history of working together,” Wright said. “This polarization ... it’s alarming. We work better as a country when we can sit down and talk about issues.”
