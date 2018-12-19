In the window of the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum stood a snowman made from styrofoam cups.
Rutland Optical’s window held a Christmas village. Reindeer and children holding candles looked out from Ernie’s Handcarved. Glass balls filled with coffee beans hung in the window of Ruff Life Coffee.
Storefronts around downtown showed off their business’ holiday spirit Saturday for the Downtown Rutland Partnership’s window display contest.
Stores that participate have the opportunity to win $250, and voters can also win prizes such as tickets to “The Nutcracker” at the Paramount Theatre, Hindman said.
William Notte, manager at Phoenix Books, said the competition appeared to be achieving its goal because several customers said it was inspiring them to walk around downtown and look at other shops. He said Phoenix’s display — which included Santa’s present bag, the sleigh and reindeer crossing the moon above a cityscape, animatronic “Peanuts” characters and a Christmas tree made from cut-up pages from a comic book — was designed by employee Bianca Zanella.
“I feel like it was particularly challenging because we have four large windows rather than a single window,” Notte said. “She did a really good job coming up with a distinct scene for each window, all with a theme around books.”
Across the street, the Bookmobile had its annual display, which included a tiny tree perched atop an intricate pyramid made out of books. Owner Donald Babcock assembles the pyramid by hand each year.
“It gets faster every year,” he said. “It went a lot quicker this year because I already had all the books put aside. The first times we were (at a different location on Merchants Row) and there wasn’t enough room, and it was very stubborn. Last year I practiced at home with all the books.”
Timco Jewelers’ Wales Street window features a train set that people on the street can operate using a button on the side of the building, but that’s in place year-round.
“Different versions have worn out and I’ve replaced them,” owner Tim Schneller said. “That one’s been there about 10 years.”
The Center Street side of the building features his Christmas display — animatronic bears, elves and a monkey riding a rocking horse.
“I change it every year,” Schneller said. “I went to Brooklyn and I found a guy who does animations for all the major department store windows.”
