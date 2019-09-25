When Starbucks comes to Rutland, the company plans to bring Chipotle with it.
The long-rumored development got official confirmation this week in the form of a memo filed as part of an application for changes to the site plan to accommodate the Mexican food chain.
The memo said Chipotle had signed a letter of intent to rent part of the building under construction on the site of the former Royal’s Hearthside restaurant on North Main Street, and the chain’s requirements necessitated changing the site plan to include a patio seating area and additional dumpster space. This was to be accomplished, according to the memo, by removing two parking spaces and breaking the planned dumpster space into two dumpster spaces.
The development also contains a retail space for a third, yet-unnamed tenant.
A spokeswoman for Chipotle responded to a media inquiry with an email last Thursday saying the chain intended to open in Rutland in the spring, and that they could offer no additional details.
Mayor David Allaire said he has never eaten at a Chipotle, but that his wife had.
“All I hear is good things about them,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a big attraction there.”
Founded in Colorado in 1993, Chipotle has roughly 2,500 locations nationwide. The chain briefly shut down all its restaurants and overhauled its food safety procedures after a series of food-poisoning incidents in 2015.
The Development Review Board met to look at the revised site plan Wednesday, and Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said there were no public objections to the changes.
Allaire said he understood that Starbucks intended to open later this year.
“I do believe there were some issues with underground piping there that delayed it, but I believe they are still planning to be open by the start of ski season,” he said.
