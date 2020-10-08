Downtown will be visited by the ghost of Halloween Parades past.
With the Halloween Parade not happening this year as consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers are putting together displays of photos from previous parades, and organizations are coming up with alternative ways to mark the spooky season.
Zip Barnard, one of the organizers, said the idea originated with the late Norma Montaigne, who died in August. Montaigne was the creator of the dancing skeletons deployed at the parade each year. Barnard said she worked with several of Montaigne’s friends and family to make the idea a reality, starting with images culled from the Rutland Herald’s archives.
“We went through 2017 and 2018 and selected pictures,” Barnard said. “Awesome Graphics stepped right up and offered to reproduce the photos for us.”
Barnard said the Rutland Historical Society is digging up older photos, and organizers are working with the Downtown Rutland Partnership to enroll store owners to host displays.
“We’ve got a parade route downtown that pretty much goes around the parade route of Merchants Row, West and Wales Street,” she said.
Barnard said other plans include incorporating Montaigne’s final parade costume — a “scared crow” — into a display and a downtown scavenger hunt involving carved pumpkins.
Another alternative to the parade that had been discussed apparently is not happening. Robert Congdon, president of the Rutland County Agricultural Society, had offered the fairgrounds to host an event where floats that would have been in the parade could be on display as people drove by. Congdon said Friday there had not been enough interest from float organizers to make it happen. There were other plans for the fairgrounds, however. He said they expect to announce a joint project with the Paramount Theatre next week.
The Rutland Recreation and Parks Department isn’t skipping the holiday, either.
“Throughout the week, we’re going to have different events for families to do,” said Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters.
A giant pumpkin donated by Baird Farm is on display at the Rutland Recreation Community Center — formerly known as the College of St. Joseph gym — where visitors can guess the weight and take a photo with it to be entered into a prize drawing. Other planned events include a story walk, a scavenger hunt on the trails behind the gym, as well as a “costume stroll” designed to serve as an alternative to trick-or-treating.
Visit www.rutlandrec.com for more details and complete schedules.
