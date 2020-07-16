Births
Rutland Regional Medical Center
A son, Charles Hector Willame IV, was born March 10, 2020, to Michelle Smith and Charles Hector Willame III of Rutland.
A son, Lowell Jacob Gregg, was born June 18, 2020, to Anastasia and Joshua Gregg of Rutland.
A daughter, Khamari N’Kai Sims, was born June 18, 2020, to Tierrah Richardson and Magnetic Sims of Rutland.
A daughter, Oaklyn Cheyeann Hepburn, was born June 30, 2020, to Abigail Zimmer and Dillon Hepburn of Wallingford.
A son, Hunter Charles Smith, was born July 1, 2020, to Desireah Fosmer and Theodore Smith Jr. of Rutland.
Porter Medical Center
A daughter, Caroline Monroe Kerr, was born June 23, 2020, to Kyle and Molly (Spaulding) Kerr of Shoreham.
A daughter, Leighla Mae Williams, was born June 23, 2020, to Desiree Cary and Zachary Williams of Rutland.
A son, Jace William Romano, was born June 26, 2020, to Travis and Natasha (Greene) Romano of Brandon.
College news
Graduates
Patrick Ryan of Pawlet received a Master of Health Science/Pathologists’ Assistant, and Zachary Vanderminden of Wells, received a Bachelor of Science in Management, from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Graduates of Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, include Brian Buttrick of Rutland with a BS in Athletic Training; Hannah Conway of Rutland with a BA in Psychology; and Will Giering of Rutland with a BA in Theatre Studies & English.
Kristina Bellomo of Rutland, finance major, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois.
Dean’s list
Local residents named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, include Emilee Cornelius of Rutland, biology major; William Goulette of Rutland, business administration major; Ryan Moore of Rutland, business administration major; and Haley Hull of West Rutland, business administration major.
Isabelle M. Harvey, Natural Sciences major, and Lucas R. Heald, Criminal Justice major, both of West Rutland, were named to the second semester 2019-2020 dean’s list at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Max L. Bushman of Middletown Springs was named to the spring 2020 high honors list at the University of Maine in Presque Isle.
Jared Schauer of Middlebury and Zachary Vanderminden of Wells were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
David Dregallo of Middlebury graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology-environmental studies, cum laude, from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
Jake Galvin, of Middlebury, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.
Courtney I. Creed, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.
Spring 2020 dean’s list students at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, include Nicole McCardle, of Castleton, Athletic Training major; Courtney Bushey, of Pittsford, Nursing major; Joseph-Riocard Brown, of Poultney, Applied Mathematics major; Jonathan Ames, of Rutland, Business Management major; Dominik Chadwick of Rutland, Digital Media major; Zachary Lane, of Rutland, Entrepreneurship major; Caitlin St. Germain, of Rutland, Interior Architecture major; and Alexandra Whipple, of Salisbury, Interior Design major.
Oliver Gignoux, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2020 spring dean’s list at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.
Erica May, of Proctor, Civil Engineering major, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Iowa State University.
Emily L. St. Germain, of Rutland, was recognized for academic excellence honors at Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
The following Community College of Vermont students earned associate degrees:
Bomoseen — Lisa M. Henry, Rachel P. Mars
Bridport — Maija M. Chamberlain
Castleton — Gregory J. Botz, Tonya May Gendreau, Sarah A. Snow, Megyn R. Spafford
Chittenden — Heidi V. Gilmore McDonald
Cornwall — Carrie L. Trombley
East Wallingford — Christine A. Kimball
Fair Haven — Robin Cormia, Nicholas S. Daigle, Valerie A. Greene
Leicester — Chloe R. Speyers
Middlebury — Kristie C. Thompson
Mount Holly — Adam J. Pate
North Clarendon — Grace A. Hampton, Amanda E. Lear
Pawlet — Nadia R. Cox
Pittsford — Haley Conway, Angelic M. Davidson
Poultney — Oliver Hall, Ashley M. Strobridge
Rutland — Zachary A. Arsenault, Heather E. Bourn, Riley Paige Cahill, Jody L. Garrow, Samantha J. Hier, Hannah C. Keune, Makenzie E. McMullen, Allison B. Morrill, Brianna L. Schneider, Jack D. Silverman, Laurie N. Smith, Robyn A. Sweet, Marie E. Whalen, Gary A. Whitt
West Pawlet — Hailey M. Godette
West Rutland — Robyn Bradley, Emily A. Gutches, Allie M. Lynch
Weybridge — Edward B. Backus, Patrick J. Sullivan
Whiting — Avery H. Schneider
Student news
4-H State Day
BURLINGTON — 4-H State Day adopted a virtual format this year to allow 4-H’ers, including nine enrolled in Rutland County clubs, to showcase their talents and recent project work.
Evelyn and Lorryn Trujillo from North Clarendon both entered tabletop exhibits. Evelyn’s was on the art of Olympic fencing. Lorryn shared kitchen tips and hacks. The sisters are members of the Otter Creek 4-H Club in Clarendon.
Crafty Critters 4-H Club member Paytyn Borkowski of Rutland entered the individual stage presentation category, performing a solo lyrical dance. Siblings Adeline and Micah White of Pittsford and the Wind Riders 4-H Club in Rutland performed a hula hoop and jump rope dance. Adeline also gave a solo performance, singing and acting “Solla Sollew” from Seussical the Musical.
The Barber sisters from Clemons, New York, showed off their talents with their entries in the crafts and tabletop exhibit categories. Amelia entered bee felting and a crocheted purse in crafts and a tabletop exhibit on chocolate Labrador retrievers. Emmeline did a strawberry needle felting and tabletop exhibit on toy Australian shepherds. For her craft entries, Isabella submitted a mountain painting, painted ukulele and flag painting. She also prepared a tabletop exhibit with the theme of natural athletic ability. The 4-H’ers all belong to the Tuff-Riders 4-H Club in Clarendon.
Scholarships
Comcast NBCUniversal announced four Vermont recipients of Comcast Leaders and Achievers scholarships, a one-time, $2,500 to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses for the 2020-2021 school year. They are Carolyn Crawford of Arlington who will be studying nursing at Vermont Technical College; Michael Davis of North Ferrisburgh who will be studying professional pilot technology at Vermont Technical College; Rosanna Hyde of Rutland who will be studying business management at Rochester Institute of Technology; and Zoey Amoroso of Shaftsbury who will be studying mechanical engineering at Purdue University.
Area winners of the $1,000 One Credit Union Scholarship Awards include Anna Guild of Chester, Annika Randall of Newport, New Hampshire, and Ashley Chamberlin of Springfield. Anna, the first in her family to attend college, is enrolling at Vermont Technical College. Annika will be studying Nursing at UVM in the fall. Ashley will be studying at University of Southern Maine this fall.
Senan Pol, Rutland High School graduate, is a recipient of The League of Women Voters of Vermont $1,000 2020 Winona Smith Scholarship Award. In honor of longtime league member, Winona Smith, the scholarships go to worthy Vermont high school graduates pursuing studies in higher education. He has been accepted at eight higher education schools which direct students to study contemporary cultures and societies and Anthropology.
Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Tardiff, of Mendon, announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Melissa Tardiff, to Hal Derby, son of Richard Derby, of Bonita Springs, Florida, and the late Darlene Weeden Derby. The ceremony Aug. 8, 2020, in Wells Beach, Maine, will be for immediate family only, due to the pandemic.
She is assistant branch manager for NBT Bank in Rutland. He is employed as a Class A delivery driver by Farrell Distributing Corp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.