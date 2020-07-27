Moose hunt auction ends Aug. 12
An auction for three moose hunting permits will end at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12, with winners announced the following day, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board authorized 55 moose permits for the 2020 season. The three being auctioned are valid in Wildlife Management Unit E, in the northeast corner of the state. They can be used for the Oct. 1-7 archery season or the Oct. 12-22 regular season.
A sealed bid form is required. A bid packet can be obtained by calling 828-1190 or emailing Cheri.Waters@vermont.gov.
The minimum bid is $1,500. Bids have been over $4,000 in the past and the department notes there were more permits being auctioned then. The bid does not cover the cost of a hunting license — $28 for residents, $102 for nonresidents — nor a moose hunting permit fee which is $100 for residents and $350 for nonresidents.
Proceeds from the auction go toward Fish & Wildlife educational programs.
“Moose density in WMU-E, where the hunt will occur, is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” stated Nick Fortin, a biologist with the department heading the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
He stated that according to researchers, low density in the moose population lowers the number of ticks.
The department reminds out of state hunters that COVID-19 travel restrictions may be in place come hunting season.
Food scrap program planned for Rutland County
A community food scrap share program is coming to Rutland County supported by the Rutland County Solid Waste District, Solid Waste Alliance Communities and 350 Rutland County.
In the spring, more than 285 people participated in one of the Composting 101 workshops. As an offshoot of the educational workshops, a community share platform was created after identifying the need for further opportunities for communities to divert food scraps from the trash.
Anyone who wants to donate food scraps to be handled elsewhere can register with contact information and town name, giving a food scrap receiver the opportunity to make contact.
Home composters or farmers with animals, also known as food scrap receivers, can register with contact information and town name, giving a food scrap donor the opportunity to make contact.
The receivers can also request, accept and use additional food scraps from neighbors, develop their own systems for drop off and potentially share in surplus amounts of finished compost in the future. This project builds community, keeps food scraps out of the landfill and reduces the amount of scraps that transfer stations need to have hauled to an industrial compost facility.
Also, it ensures the creation of additional soil and food that will increase local food security.
Go to rcswd.com, 350rutlandcounty.home.blog or rutlandcountyswac.org for the link to the Community Food Scrap Share Program which can be found at bit.ly/foodscrapshare.
CCV has new certificate programs
Beginning in the fall, students at the Community College of Vermont will have four additional certificate programs available to them.
The new certificate offerings are: afterschool and youth work, cybersecurity fundamentals, information technology, or IT, service desk specialist and pharmacy technician.
The Community College of Vermont, or CCV, already had 14 certificate programs to provide credentials that prepare students for the workplace or further education. Most certificates can be completed in one year.
In a statement, CCV Academic Dean Deborah Stewart called enrolling in a certificate program a “great way to advance or get started on a career.”
“Most of the courses are discipline-specific in order to prepare students for the particular work they’ll be performing. In addition, CCV’s certificate programs are stackable. This means that students can take the courses they complete in the certificate and apply them to the relevant associate degree program,” Stewart said.
CCV offers 11 associate of arts and associate of science degrees and 23 of CCV’s 29 certificate and degree programs can be completed fully online.
CCV’s fall semester begins Sept. 8.
VEDA approved $6.4 million
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Economic Development Authority says it has approved $6.4 million in financing to Vermont businesses and farms during the financial quarter ending June 30.
VEDA also approved $11.7 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program to 268 Vermont businesses. The PPP was created by the CARES Act and is implemented by the federal Small Business Administration.
“While our traditional lending programs have slowed because of COVID-19, we have been working remotely at full capacity to help Vermont businesses access PPP funds," said Cassie Polhemus, chief executive officer of VEDA.
According to VEDA, of the businesses that received PPP funds, 90 were related to agriculture.
The PPP extends to Aug. 8. Those wanting to use it can contact VEDA at 802-828-5627 or by visiting veda.org/ppp-program.
