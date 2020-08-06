Virtual Suffrage Scramble 5k
Run, walk, stroll, or roll to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. Complete 3 miles on the route of your choice and at any pace between Saturday, August 8 — Saturday, August 15. The Suffrage Scramble Virtual 5K is presented by Central Vermont Runners and the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance. $20 entrance fee for individuals and discounts for teams. Although women got the vote in 1920, Black women were frequently denied the right to vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965. People of color, people with disabilities, and people of modest incomes had to fight for their right to vote free from legal restrictions, intimidation, and threats of violence, a struggle that continues to this day. Suffrage Scramble 5K proceeds and extra donations go to the Rutland chapter of the NAACP to expand voter registration, education, and access for communities of color. Learn more and register now: https://cvrunners.org/cvr-races/suffrage-scramble
