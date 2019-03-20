Officials at College of St. Joseph are not naming a potential partner who could help the school retain its accreditation, but Jay Kenlan, chairman of the college board of trustees, said the board voted unanimously to support a plan put forward by President Jennifer Scott.
“I think the entire board realized that the decision that we made (last Monday) was a decision to either support Jennifer’s plan or to close the college. We didn’t have a Plan B. Plan A was what was being proposed by Jennifer, and it seemed to be the only viable choice for getting us through this, and I think everyone on the board and all the staff and faculty and, hopefully, students as well, understand that. No one is contemplating the changes that Jennifer may have to make in that college easily or without a lot of soul-searching, but it’s the only choice we have,” Kenlan said.
Among the possible changes at the college are a reduction in staffing and sending undergraduates to other colleges, Kenlan said.
However, Kenlan said, board members are optimistic about the future of CSJ.
“I will tell you that the plan is a plan that we believe, when we present the plan to NECHE (the New England Commission of Higher Education), the accrediting entity, will be satisfactory to them, and we hope that they will agree to withdraw their withdrawal of our accreditation and leave us in the condition we were in before that,” he said.
Scott explained her proposal to the board of trustees last Monday. Kenlan said the meeting took place in an executive session, but faculty and staff members were invited to attend.
Kenlan said he couldn’t explain all the details of the plan. Last week, Scott posted to the CSJ website that the college may have found a partner that could help the school weather its current crisis, but neither Scott nor Kenlan has identified the partner.
“Certain parts of the plan are still confidential, partly because we have a confidentiality agreement with the entity that Jennifer has been talking with,” Kenlan said last Tuesday.
The plan was divided into three parts by Kenlan. The first would involve working with the prospective partner on a time frame and process to resolve CSJ’s financial issues.
The second part involves the college’s obligation to its students to make sure the college would have enough substance to offer students, and to be sure students wouldn’t be harmed by the changes.
“Hopefully, at the end of the probation period or prior to the end of the probation period, (CSJ would) recover sufficiently to enable the college to continue beyond that,” Kenlan said.
The final part is a financial plan that Kenlan said CSJ officials are hoping could play out over the two-year probationary period that NECHE established in August. A decision by NECHE in December seemed to supersede that probation and set the withdrawal for CSJ’s accreditation at the end of the current semester unless the college can demonstrate its economic viability by April 1.
The unanimous approval by the board of trustees allows Scott to continue negotiating with the partner.
Asked if the plan would change staffing or what CSJ offers, Kenlan said, “In all likelihood, it will.”
Kenlan said Scott’s plan could result in “reduction of programs, changes in programs, possible teach-out of undergraduates during that time.”
“Teach-out is, I guess, the college buzzword for finding another institution that will accept our students so they will deliver the programs that we would have otherwise delivered to them,” he said.
The problems at CSJ are happening at a challenging time for small Vermont colleges. Officials at Green Mountain College in Poultney and Southern Vermont College in Bennington have already announced those colleges will close at the end of their current semesters, and Goddard College, in Plainfield, is on accreditation probation.
At all four colleges, including CSJ, NECHE has not raised issues of the quality of education, but whether the colleges are financially viable.
According to Kenlan, Scott has worked hard to avoid having to close CSJ.
“I think she structured her approach accordingly so even if we have to do some fairly substantial restructuring, it will keep the college alive and give us the opportunity to continue on. That, in (Scott’s) mind, and I think in the minds of the board, is really the primary objective here,” Kenlan said.
Kenlan said he didn’t believe the plans for CSJ were created in response to the action of other colleges.
On March 6, Scott hosted a meeting with faculty, staff and students at the college.
“One of the marching orders or ground rules that we have is to try to play our cards face up on the table as much as we can with students, staff and faculty. From my perspective, the most important people in this discussion are the students,” he said.
Kenlan said he believed Scott felt the same way, but added that some parts of the proposal have not been shared because they’re not finalized.
“We’ll see. We’re not out of the woods yet by far. We could end up closing in a year or two. We haven’t gotten past April 1,” he said.
Kenlan said the board of trustees had a great deal of faith in Scott and her ability to keep the college open.
A reporter from the Rutland Herald was turned away from both the March 6 meeting and last Monday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
Scott declined to comment for this story.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.