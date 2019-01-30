The news that Green Mountain College in Poultney will close at the end of the semester won’t effect College of St. Joseph, according to Jennifer Scott, president of CSJ.
Last Wednesday, officials at Green Mountain College announced the independent college would close after the current semester.
CSJ faces the loss of its accreditation by the New England Commission of Higher Education unless administrators can demonstrate the institution has the financial resources to continue.
On Friday, Scott said she didn’t expect the board of directors at CSJ would be influenced by the decision made at the Poultney college.
“Our board has been very supportive of the college since I got here, been supportive of my leadership, and they’ve provided inspiration and guidance throughout,” she said.
Scott said the school’s leadership had created a plan in June to address its financial issues.
“We have been faithful to that plan. We may have been thrown a couple curve-balls here and there, but it doesn’t change our dedication and our commitment to our plan. We are focused and we are working hard every day to continue the work we set out to do,” she said.
Some of the financial issues became public last year during a series of meetings with students and faculty in late April that revealed problems. The college’s endowment had dropped from about $5 million to about $500,000. Larry Jensen, who was president of CSJ at the time, said most of the money had been spent to cover the college’s expenses and to attempt to launch a new degree program that was expected to bring in new students.
In December, NECHE and CSJ issued press releases that said the school could lose its accreditation by the end of the current semester.
Scott said despite that possibility, the school had seen almost 100 percent of the students from the fall semester return for the current semester.
“We have a dedicated body of students who are committed to CSJ and what we stand for,” she said.
College officials are continuing to work on the report they have until April 1 to make to NECHE.
“We have made good strides with our accelerated development plan. The community has been responsive and supportive of our efforts,” Scott said.
Those who want to support CSJ can donate to its development campaign, but Scott said other contributions can come from people giving “their talents, their services, equipment, connections.”
“All of those things help us make a difference,” she said.
Staff at CSJ are continuing to pursue partnerships with other schools. Castleton University has already committed to accepting students from CSJ at their CSJ tuition and help them try to reach graduation if CSJ is forced to close, but Scott said that’s not the only partnership being pursued.
“We hope to have something more concrete to share in the coming weeks,” she said.
Scott said she hoped the closure of GMC would raise awareness that small, private colleges are in serious trouble in Vermont and across the nation.
“When you see these things happen to a wonderful college with unique programs, high-quality programs, it is cause for concern for everyone. We certainly understand the challenges personally as to what they are going through, as well as what other small schools are going through, and we sympathize because we know what they’ve done. We know how hard they’ve worked. We know how tough those decisions are for them,” she said.
Scott said CSJ’s leaders would be willing to help GMC students affected by the college’s closure, but said she believed GMC had already taken steps to help its students transition.
Jay Kenlan, chairman of the CSJ board of trustees, could not be reached for comment Friday.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
