The College of St. Joseph is planning another five sessions in the next few weeks where students can find out right away if they have been accepted for the next semester, as college officials continue making plans to keep the college open past the current semester.
Debra Neubert, assistant director of admissions for the College of St. Joseph (CSJ), said the Instant Decision Day schedule is a sign of optimism for the future of the small, independent college.
“We’re hopeful that things are going to come around and be okay, and we’re going forward as if they are,” she said.
On a series of Wednesdays, Feb. 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27, the CSJ admissions office will host the Instant Decision Days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Prospective CSJ students, including graduate and transfer students, can meet with an admissions counselor on one of those days and find out the same day whether they’ve been accepted.
“What’s behind it is we want to get people in here, get them encouraged that we’re going to be here, that they can deposit with us and register and move forward,” Neubert said.
In December, CSJ and the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) announced that CSJ could lose its accreditation at the end of the current semester because NECHE officials question whether CSJ has the financial resources needed to continue operating the college.
Almost a year ago, CSJ administrators, under a different president, told students and staff that about 90 percent of a $5 million endowment had been lost after the money was used for operating expenses and an unsuccessful bid to launch a new degree program.
NECHE has given CSJ until April 1 to provide proof the college has the financial resources to continue.
Having students who take advantage of the instant decision would be something that could also be shared with NECHE.
“We want to show them that we’re still moving forward, that people are still interested in the school and want to be here,” Neubert said.
Neubert said prospective students and their parents would be told about the status of CSJ, but also said the college only asks for a $50 deposit, which would be refunded should something happen and the college shuts down.
Last year, Neubert said, only about a half-dozen students took advantage of the instant decision, but she said she’s hoping that word will spread.
“It’s a chance for kids to come in, find out what they want, find out what we have, and then give them a decision right then and there,” she said.
The “personal touch” involves bringing students to the campus so they can see CSJ and get a better sense of the college than they might from a website.
Students who want to take part in Instant Decision Days are asked to bring transcripts, a letter of recommendation and an essay. They can schedule an appointment by calling the admissions office at 802-776-5205, by sending an email to admissions@csj.edu or by registering online at csj.edu/visit, but drop-ins are also welcome.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.