It’s difficult to find someone around Rutland who doesn’t know Lincoln “Linc” Fenn. For 36 years, from 1963 to 1999, Fenn taught history at Rutland High School, where scores of students passed through his classroom.
Fenn passed away two weeks ago at the age of 88. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Sara; two sisters; four children; 10 grandchildren; and an indelible mark on the RHS community.
In an interview Thursday, grandson Spencer Fenn, recalled his grandfather’s “jovial spirit.”
“He just had a passion for life, and was always up for doing something and going out of his way to help people,” he said.
Fenn was a familiar face around the Rutland. He was an active member of Grace Congregational Church, a volunteer at Meal on Wheels, a member of the Rutland Free Library board of trustees, president of the Rutland Historical Society and, for many years, a cross-country running coach at RHS.
Spencer Fenn, a scientific recruiter who recently moved back to Rutland, shared many memories of his time with his grandfather.
“I remember going fishing … and canoeing with him on Glenn Lake many times; sleepovers and pancake breakfasts at his house,” he said.
Despite Linc Fenn’s deep roots in Rutland, he was born in New Hampshire. Spencer said the family still has a home in Gorham, where Fenn enjoyed spending time with his sisters in the summer.
While Spencer holds these personal memories dearly, he acknowledged how much his grandfather meant to so many others.
“Going through Rutland High School … I know the impact that he had on so many beyond just our family,” he said.
Fellow history teacher and family friend, Michael Carmolli remembered Fenn as “one of those guys that made Rutland High School, and Rutland, a special place.”
Carmolli, who was hired at RHS in 1997 and is also a track and field coach there, said Fenn was source of guidance and inspiration during his early days at the school.
“He was a colleague and a mentor and a friend, and I will miss him,” he said.
Carmolli, who is lifelong friends with Fenn’s son Peter, recalled attending a family wedding several years ago where Fenn was the life of the party.
“I don’t think anybody danced more … than Mr. Fenn,” Carmolli said. “He was all over that dance floor and grinning from ear to ear and having the time of his life.”
Mary Fregosi, who retired from RHS in 2001, also remembered Fenn as a “mentor and a friend.” She credited him and fellow RHS history teacher Hugh Short with making her a better educator.
“The success … I had as a teacher, I owed it to those two men,” she said.
Fenn hired Fregosi in 1969 when he was serving as chairman of the social studies department. She said it was the beginning of a 51-year friendship.
Fregosi described Fenn as a good-humored man whose interests were deep and varied.
“He just seemed to absorb everything around him,” she said, explaining he could talk about everything from football to opera with equal zeal.
John Peterson, another social studies department veteran who retired from RHS in June, called Fenn a “second father” and a “generous soul.”
As a new teacher in 1985, Peterson said he benefited from the time he spent with Fenn. “He took me right under his wing.”
Peterson, a historical reenactor whose passion for artifacts was a hallmark of his class lessons, recalled the first time he met Fenn. Fenn, wearing a vintage surplus WWII army helmet, greeted Peterson, saying, “Welcome to the den of thieves.”
“My first thought was, I am home,” he said.
David Wolk, former RHS principal and Rutland City Public School superintendent, proudly counts himself among Fenn’s many students, as well as a close friend.
“I walked into his U.S. History classroom in 1969 and my life changed,” Wolk said. “He taught us more than history; he taught us about life.”
When Wolk returned to RHS as principal in 1993, he had the unique experience of becoming Fenn’s boss — an arrangement with which Wolk was never fully comfortable.
“I still felt like he was supervising me,” he said.
Wolk said Fenn “inspired my interest in government, in the power of education and in public service.”
That inspiration led Wolk to become a teacher, counselor, principal, superintendent, Vermont commissioner of education and president of Castleton University.
When Wolk became president of CU in 2001, he recruited Fenn, then-retired, to teach as an adjunct political science professor.
“Linc was an amazing husband, father … and grandfather … but he was also a father figure to countless colleagues and students for so many years, impacting their lives with his innate goodness, meaningful wisdom and genuine compassion,” Wolk said. “What could be better than that?”
