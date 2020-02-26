FAIR HAVEN — It didn’t take long for Fair Haven Union High School to find its new principal.
Last week, the Slate Valley Unified Union School District board announced Castleton Elementary and Village Schools Assistant Principal Phil Hall would step into the position July 1. The 13-person search committee comprised of administrators, school board members, faculty, staff, students and parents took a little more than a month to make its selection.
Hall’s starting salary will be $100,000.
Hall, 30, will replace current FHUHS Principal Jason Rasco, who announced in January that he would step down at the end of the academic year citing increasing difficulty balancing work and family responsibilities.
Slate Valley Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said Hall has “done a great job building relationships with students and families” during his time in the district.
She said his broad range of experience as a teacher, coach and administrator are an asset for the new position.
A native of East Montpelier, Hall moved to the area to attend Castleton State College (now Castleton University) where, in 2013, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 2013. He received a master’s degree in teaching from College of St. Joseph in 2018.
Hall came to Slate Valley last year after spending five years at Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, where he started as a science teacher and football coach in 2014 before becoming dean of students and athletic director in 2016, and ultimately assistant principal in 2017.
Olsen-Farrell expects a smooth transition since Hall already understands the vision of the district.
Another thing Hall said he understands is what it means to be a part of Slater Nation.
“This is a really passionate and supportive community,” he said.
In his time working for Slate Valley, Hall said he has felt “well supported” by administrators.
“I have found the leadership team to be very strong,” he said.
Hall said he wants to be a “present” principal who is engaged in the school community.
To that end, he said he is getting to know that community and build relationships.
He said he has a lot of learning to do before he makes his mark. “I don’t believe in making changes for the sake of making changes.”
Looking toward the high school’s future, Hall said he wants to increase enrollment and help the school build a reputation as a “positive community where people want to be.”
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
