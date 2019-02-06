A longtime city firefighter has enrolled in the Vermont Police Academy as he prepares to join the Rutland City Police Department.
Mike Delehanty, 34, said he looks forward to continuing to serve the people of Rutland in his new capacity.
“I love Rutland. I was born and raised here in Rutland. I’ve always wanted to be part of the solution in our community. That’s what drew me to public service to begin with. But now, with the police department, I’ll have more one-on-one interaction with the public, and I see all the hard work and the strong work the police department is doing in the community, and I’m real excited to be a part of that,” he said.
Delehanty’s last day at the Rutland City Fire Department was Jan. 26. He first joined the fire department, as a part-timer, in June 2006 and became full-time in August 2011.
He is well-known in the Rutland area not just for being a firefighter, but participating at the Paramount Theatre for two years in a row in the Lip Sync Battle and the Rutland “Newly”wed Game with wife Missi, as well as being named by Vermont Business Magazine last year as one of the 40 “Rising Stars” younger than 40.
According to Commander Greg Sheldon, of the Rutland police, Delehanty is expected to graduate on May 24 after entering the academy on Monday. After graduation, he will begin field training, which generally lasts two to three months, before he is assigned to a patrol shift.
Last week, Delehanty underwent some pre-basic training with the Rutland City Police Department.
Delehanty said he’s not worried about being in the police academy with younger cadets.
“I’m not concerned about it at all. I’m sure there will be people much younger than me, and actually, I know there will be some that are older than me. No, age is not a factor,” he said.
Taking on the challenge of a new career was something Delehanty is approaching eagerly.
“I’ve always had such an interest in law enforcement, and the opportunity presented itself to me. I felt like it was the right time to make the change,” Delehanty said.
Sheldon said Delehanty’s history in Rutland is expected to be an asset.
“One of the good things about Mike is, he’s already a community member. He was born and raised here, he has family here. He understands the struggles the city has gone through in the past, and he understands the struggles we’re currently going through to make Rutland a better place,” he said.
Delehanty said he enjoyed the community interaction and the service to Rutland as a firefighter, but said what he might miss the most is his fellow firefighters.
“They’ve always been a huge part of my life and supportive of everything I’ve ever wanted to do,” he said.
However, he also said that because police and firefighters often respond to the same emergencies, he’s also had a chance to get to know the members of the Rutland City Police Department while spending more than 12 years with the fire department.
As a longtime firefighter, Delehanty said he has picked up skills that he thinks will serve him well in his new position.
“A lot of the trainings I did over the years weren’t just about fires. They were about how to interact with the public to control a situation,” he said.
Sheldon said a “key aspect” of police work is remaining calm under stress, which is a skill Delehanty has learned during his years as a firefighter.
Delehanty thanked his wife, Missi Delehanty, his family and friends for supporting him.
“It’s a big change. It’s a big career move but with the same end goal: To serve Rutland,” he said.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.