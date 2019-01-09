NORTH CHITTENDEN — It’s been many days since thousands of federal workers were placed on furlough owing to a partial government shutdown, but someone still has to feed the fish.
One of those someones is Henry Bouchard, hatchery manager for the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Fish Hatchery on Holden Road.
“We have a permanent staff of five and one intermittent employee,” Bouchard said last Thursday, while at the facility. “Two of the staff are considered essential, everyone else is on furlough.”
He and the hatchery assistant manager are the two deemed essential by the federal government.
“The marching orders are to come in, do essential stuff to keep the animals healthy and safe, then go home,” said Bouchard.
He said staff came in the day after Christmas to sign furlough agreements and go through shutdown procedures.
“We have maintenance staff, we have administrative staff, and other biologists that take care of fish,” Bouchard said.
The facility operates 365 days per year, Bouchard said. It raises salmon, lake trout and brook trout. The salmon are destined for Lake Champlain, the lake trout for the Great Lakes, and the brook trout for waters throughout Vermont.
“Right now, me and the other fellow, we rotate two days at a time,” he said. “We get a break, but it’s not real sustainable for the long term.”
The work they’re doing is limited to keeping the fish healthy and alive, he said. The facility isn’t gaining on maintenance and upkeep.
There are two projects at the facility that were almost complete but halted because of the shutdown, Bouchard said. One is a drainage pipe for one of the fish culture stations, the other is new office space the staff were hoping to move into.
The facility has 350,000 fish right now, with 400,000 fish eggs.
“When we’re going to open I have no idea. The closer we get to spring, the harder it’s going to be,” he said. “I don’t envision this thing going on forever, but another couple weeks it’s going to be problematic.”
Bouchard has been through government shutdowns before. He said staff were given paperwork to file for unemployment benefits. Some people file, others don’t, he said. He himself has never done so, but acknowledged that it gets tough when the paychecks stop.
Bouchard is also the manager of White River Fish Hatchery in Bethel, as well as one in the Berkshire region of Massachusetts. He said those places are under similar shutdown conditions.
It’s difficult to pin down exactly what federal services locally have been impacted. Calls to spokespeople for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forest have been met with messages stating that no one is available to take calls or respond to voicemails while the shutdown is in effect.
Staff members working for Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, released a document last week listing the national effects of the shutdown.
Leahy claims 450,000 federal employees are working without pay. Among them are 41,000 law enforcement officers, 54,000 customs and border protection officers, 42,000 Coast Guard employees, 6,503 people in the State Department, 35,000 in the Internal Revenue Service, and a little more than half of the employees in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Leahy’s staff said 380,000 federal workers are on furlough, among them 60 percent of the Department of Commerce, 96 percent of staff at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), 80 percent of the National Park Service, and 43 percent of the Forest Service.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.