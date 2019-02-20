Max Emmons said he’s not a Five Guys fanatic or anything.
The creator of the “Bring Five Guys Burger & Fries to Rutland” Facebook group wasn’t even first through the door when the burger chain — known for its generous servings of fries — finally opened for business at 11 a.m. last Wednesday. Emmons had been waiting in the parking lot since 10, expressing surprise that there weren’t more people. When a line started to form at around 10:45, he hung back a bit and was the sixth of the 20 people queued up when the doors opened.
“For the last two months, whenever I’ve been shopping in Queensbury or in Burlington, people have said ‘Want to go to Five Guys?’ and I said no,” he said, settling down at a table with a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, ketchup and mayonnaise. “I was holding out for this.”
He said he almost didn’t come.
“I debated waiting a week because of what a mob scene it’ll probably be, but I felt like I had an obligation to be here on Day One,” he said.
Emmons, 29, is a freelance graphic designer living in Rutland. He said he enjoyed Five Guys when he had eaten at a franchise in New York. One day in 2013, when he was working at Price Chopper while attending Community College of Vermont, he and some co-workers tossed around the idea of the restaurant opening a Rutland location. The prevailing wisdom, he said, was that it would never happen.
“A lot of business dudes in the region tend to be self-deprecating or negative,” he said. “I thought I’d make a (Facebook) page just for the heck of it. ... It’s not like a weird obsession — it’s just that of all the distinct restaurant chains in the Northeast, this would be the most likely to come here.”
Emmons said the page hit 500 followers in the first couple of weeks and then grew to 2,500 — more, he noted, than the followers of the Rutland Economic Development Corp. Facebook page. Not content to just start the page and hope to be noticed, Emmons said he reached out to the Virginia-based chain’s corporate headquarters.
“They said they weren’t looking at this time,” he said. “There were rumors that they were and I wanted to investigate. ... Whenever I heard a rumor, I’d report it.”
Emmons said he also debunked rumors whenever he could — such as when the current site of the United Methodist Church was bandied about as a potential location.
“I never understood why anyone thought there would work with the parking,” he said.
As he ate, a few friends congratulated Emmons as they passed by with their own orders. However, franchise co-owner Jody Goehring said the page didn’t really play a role in the restaurant’s opening.
“We heard that (the page existed), and it’s not the first time that’s happened for us,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “I had not seen any detail about his. That’s exciting.”
Goehring said he and his partner, who own the Burlington and South Burlington Five Guys as well, had been looking at Rutland for four or five years as the third-largest market in Vermont. He said the former Mobile Station at the corner of routes 4 and 7 was an “unbelievable” location.
“It would capture not just people in Rutland, but traffic that moves through Rutland,” he said.
Nonetheless, Emmons was having his moment. He photographed his burger and posted it to the Facebook group with a caption reading “Mission accomplished.” By mid-afternoon, it had more than 300 likes. Emmons said he hopes to make some continued use of the page’s following.
“I’m trying to transition the page to an economic citizen task force,” he said. “The mission that it had was on a whim and humorous. I want to be a good civic person.”
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.