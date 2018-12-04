The 2nd Annual BROC Community Action Toys Under the Tree Galactic Toy Drop at the Diamond Run Mall will be held Saturday, December 8 from 10-2:30 p.m. Visitors donating Christmas gifts for families in need can also meet their favorite Star Wars characters. Visit https://www.broc.org/ for more information.
