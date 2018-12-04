Galactic Toy Drop

The 2nd Annual BROC Community Action Toys Under the Tree Galactic Toy Drop at the Diamond Run Mall on Saturday, December 8 from 10-2:30 p.m. Star Wars fans can meet Star Wars characters from New England 501st Legion and Rebel Legion while also donating christmas gifts for families in need. Visit https://www.broc.org/ for more information.

 Provided Photo

