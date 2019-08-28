A Ludlow bookseller is poised to hit the restart button on Rutland’s game shop.
After Black Moon Games on Evelyn Street closes, the space will reopen as Draw Go Games under Scott Stearns, who co-owns the Book Nook with his wife.
“The idea is to make sure there’s a space in Rutland to play games, and continue building the community Black Moon started there,” Stearns said Saturday.
The new shop won’t be open right away; Stearns said he is shooting for October.
“I would say hopefully October 1,” he said. “We’re trying to go as fast as possible, but it takes time to get the distributors set up. He’s not selling us the business. He still has a lot of stuff in there. What he doesn’t sell he’s going to take back to his store in New Hampshire.”
Owner Tony Vandenberg, who opened Black Moon in 2016 as a satellite location of his Lebanon, New Hampshire, store, announced last month that he would close Black Moon in Rutland on Aug. 25.
Vandenberg said business was fine, but that he had grown tired of splitting his time between the two locations.
Stearns, 52, said he has been a regular customer at Black Moon, and a frequent participant in events there.
“I play a lot of competitive Magic, which takes me all over the state and the country,” he said.
Stearns said the market in Rutland is strong, as evidenced by the crowd at Black Moon’s final Magic game night on Friday.
“There were 20 people playing Magic the Gathering; there were people coming in and out,” he said. “If you go there any night during the week, you’ll find people playing games. ... It’s a good opportunity for us to try a retail space in a bigger city. Ludlow’s small; it’s mostly a tourist economy.”
Stearns said he plans to have roughly the same mix of products as Black Moon, possibly with some adjustments based on talking to customers. He said he may also add a selection of novels inspired by or tied into various games.
“As a bookseller, that’s something we know and can easily bring into the space,” he said.
Stearns said living in Ludlow will mean he has less of a commute than Vandenberg did, and less of a commute than he dealt with during his previous life in the corporate world.
“It’ll put some miles on me and our vehicles, but I’m not worried about that,” he said. “We want it to be successful. We want to make it a community, and a good place for people to come and play games.”
