Two Green Mountain College graduates are trying to develop a maker space in Poultney to give other alumni a reason to stay in the area, now that the college is expected to close after the end of the current semester.
Carl Diethelm and Daniel Lang shared their goals at recent meeting of Project VISION. They held a public meeting last Friday at 55 Beaman St. in Poultney across from the Williams True Value Hardware Store.
Lang described a maker space as a collaborative shop where people can rent time or space in the building “for your own entrepreneurial start-up.”
Lang said the hope behind creating a maker space, where people can share equipment, ideas and expertise, was not just to appeal to GMC graduates but “giving something greater to the greater Poultney community.”
According to Lang, the Renewable Energy and Ecological Design, or REED, shop, that he’s proposing to use as a maker space, already has woodworking tools, but he would like to see an expansion into metalworking, ceramics, gardening and other areas.
There’s a challenging catch to the plan, however. While Lang said the site is not on the Green Mountain College campus, the equipment belongs to GMC.
After the college closes, the expectation is that it will be turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, because of the money GMC owes to the USDA. Lang said he doesn’t believe the building would go to the USDA, but said he expects they would own the equipment inside.
One of the goals of he recent public meeting and the presentation at Project VISION would be to gauge interest so Lang and Diethelm can have a conversation with GMC and USDA officials about whether they would support the maker space proposal.
“It all depends on what the interest is in the community,” Lang said.
Lang said he hoped an arrangement could be made to use the woodworking equipment and other equipment that’s already at the school, like computers and tools for making art, so the maker space doesn’t have to “start from square one.”
“Not that that’s going to deter us, starting from square one, but it would make it a lot easier if we didn’t have to,” Lang added.
Both Diethelm, a member of the class of 2017, and Lang, a member of the class of 2016, are graduates of the REED program.
Diethelm said their experience gave them a lot of time working in the shop. Among the projects students worked on were “tiny houses,” designed to change the perspective on what many people think of when considering home ownership.
Lang said he was so inspired and motivated by the REED program that he built himself a tiny house, where he lives in Wells.
“The ideals of Green Mountain College and the REED major specifically, shaped Carl and I into who we are now. We want to hold on to some of those ideas and essences to pass down to people who are joining the maker space and being a part of the maker space and being in Poultney in general,” Lang said.
Both Diethelm and Lang said they hoped those who joined the maker space would support the REED ideals and create products that were made using sustainable processes, recycling and composting, ideals they learned to incorporate into their lives at GMC.
Diethelm lives in Poultney and works for the Rutland County solid waste district in Rutland. Lang works for a furniture maker in Mount Tabor and also manages the shop for GMC.
People interested in joining the proposed maker space can email Lang at langd@greenmtn.edu.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
