CLARENDON — Work on refurbishing the North Clarendon Chapel is moving along, while its caretakers continue to seek funding.
Nicolette Asselin, grant writer for the CorpWell Foundation, which controls the building, said Tuesday that enough money has been raised to shore up parts of the chapel’s purple slate roof, a project estimated to cost between $5,000 and $10,000. The work was paid for by a grant from the CorpWell Foundation and several local donors, including $3,700 from the late Willard Squire.
“This year we are applying for a grant to replace the windows,” Asselin said. The application is to the Vermont Historic Preservation Grant Program. Asselin said the project is estimated at $18,000. The CorpWell Foundation will have to raise $9,000 to receive another $9,000 in matching funds from the grant program.
“We’re getting there,” Asselin said.
The group, she said, is approaching local businesses, many of them in the building industry, to see if they wish to be sponsors. The town has several historical structures: Town Hall, the Grange and the Kingsley Covered Bridge cross Mill River.
The project will replace the building’s 10 stained-glass windows, which have been boarded over. It will also fix two doors. Asselin said once the windows are in, that should make the building usable for events like dances and small weddings, which in turn might open further fundraising possibilities.
The deadline for that grant application is Oct. 7, Asselin said. A decision would be expected by December.
Asselin said the chapel’s siding also needs to be stabilized. This is a $10,000 project for which the group also hopes to secure grant funding.
Numerous people and groups have volunteered to help restore the chapel, Asselin said. Among them, Forest Fire Warden Clayton Rockwell, who volunteered to paint part of the chapel; Jim Theodore, of ITT Properties; Bronson Spencer and Devin Coleman.
The Preservation Trust of Vermont has also been giving the group advice, Asselin said.
The chapel was built in 1871 to serve as a Baptist church, according to the CorpWell Foundation.
