POULTNEY— On a breezy, sunny morning, Green Mountain College’s lawn outside Griswold Libary shone bright with emerald gowns and fluffy yellow dandelions behind every ear, on each lapel, and clutched in bouquets in an overflowing crowd.
The 182nd — and final — commencement ceremony began, and while many hugged and shed tears, there was an air of hope and potentialas acceptance as pain slowly and begrudgingly transformed into potential.
That potential, GMC Professor Eleanor Tison asserted, deserved a new symbol: The dandelion.
“(They) are masters of survival,” Tison said. “These hardy plants are persistent, tough, tenacious, and can endure; impossible to eradicate.”
Tison cited numerous ways the common weed is beneficial for the human body, and how, like GMC’s professors, graduates, students and staff, finds new places to sow its seeds and, despite that constant threat of the theoretical lawn mower, had strong roots and always grew back again almost instantly.
“The struggle to find hope and meaning is finding the truth,” Tison said. “My wish: Go forth, and grow where you are planted.”
“I arrived three years ago with an ambitious goal of turning around a multi-year declining trend of undergraduate enrollment,” Green Mountain College President Robert Allen began. “We have not had sufficient time or resources to complete the work … Stay true to your values, spread the lessons from this ‘green place’ around the country and around the globe.”
Allenthen quoted Margaret Mead, and tasked GMC students and graduates with continuing to change their environments, and inspire positive and progressive growth wherever they ended upwhen they ventured out from Green Mountain College.
Cathi Parker, chair of the board of trustees, recalled a security guard named Carl, who was memorialized in a plaque on one of GMC’s brick walls in the central courtyard in front of Withey Hall.
“He served this college for 22 years,” Parker said. “He was like a second father to many, a fantastic storyteller, a teacher in his own right, a mentor, a coach, and a friend to all … He would stand at that corner spot every night, ‘The eyes of the campus,’ he would say, ‘I see everything from that spot.’ … With all due respect to Carl, the person I just described is all of you.”
“The secret sauce of Green Mountain College is love,” said Dianne Dillon-Ridgely, a member on the board of trustees, before citing the Woman’s Creed, and calling for more women’s and youth participation in leadership roles and positions of power.
“We are the ones who will transform the world,” Dillon-Ridgely said. “I love you. We all loved you. We all love this place. It ain’t over.”
For fellow board member Lorene F. Wilbur, what GMC students, staff, faculty and alumni were experiencing was another time in her life, when Trinity College in Burlington closed in 2000. At the time, she was on that school’s alumni board.
“We were grieving,” Wilbur said. “And we were angry.”
Wilbur said members of that college family kept wanting to go back, to keep turning over stones to see what other options for saving the school had not been realized.
“But that is, of course, a futile exercise,” Wilbur said.
When she looks at her diploma hanging on her office wall, Wilbur said, she remains proud, and says a silent “thank you” to her mentors, friends and family who made it possible for her to pursue higher education, and who left an indelible mark on her life.
Faculty member William Throop encouraged the crowd to welcome change, to celebrate the transformation of GMC rather than focusing its demise, and urged everyone to hold the memory and mission to work in service to the earth and each other.
Citing Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac,” he remarked on the “fierce green fire.” the flame of her spirit that he saw fading from the eyes of a wolf he helped to kill.
“By becoming members of GMC, we inherit Leopold’s fierce green fire,” Throop said.
Jose Tulio Galvez Contreras, class of 2011, told of his winning the Make A Difference Scholarship, which enabled him to travel from his home country of Honduras to study at GMC, and which brought many students from around the world to a place that had a multitude of international influences.
“This place gave me a family,” Galvez Contreras said. “It gave me freedom. It gave me peace.”
Graduate Isabella Fern sought to raise the spirits of her classmates with a challenge to remember what GMC was to each of them: how to break the chains of those still in the theoretical cave beyond the closure of a place that nurtured so many, and a place that would never again be home to their alma mater.
The charge, she assured, was one students from GMC—the champions of change—would make legendary.
“We know the weight of responsibility, and we carry it well.” She said it would make her classmates “legendary.”
Golden Boardley spoke on behalf of the students who would not graduate, and comforted the audience, acknowledging the college’s closing, while sad, was OK.
Events and celebrations would live on in memory, and students would carry those past loves with them, she said.
“I love every single one of you beautiful creatures, and Lux Fiat forever,” Boardley said.
Master’s graduate Jillian Joyce spoke of the struggles ahead and the work to be donein society, and inspired her colleagues to continue fighting to protect a place she came to love and call “home.” more every day and that inspired her to better know and love the place she called home
“Find your work,” Joyce said. “Do your work, and enjoy those places and communities that thrive because of your love.”
Professor Shirley Oskamp, in her benediction, encouraged the audience to cherish places that bring a serenity and constancy, to savor places that became sacred, as the soul of GMC would be held “in an imperishable way,” by the earth itself.
“May we go forth into the new places that await us,” Oskamp said. “May we be dandelion seeds on the winds.”
Together the speakers provided a call to action: Spread the GMC mission.
The best example came back to Carl.
“The name on that plaque really represents all who have graced this campus,” Parker said of Carl’s Corner. “Carl was looking out for us, and that was the spirit of Green Mountain. We look out for each other … We were, and are, a family.”
