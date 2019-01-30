POULTNEY — Green Mountain College will close its doors at the conclusion of the 2019 spring semester, said President Bob Allen last Wednesday.
“My remarks will be relatively brief,” Allen said. “For the past 18 months, the administration and the trustees at GMC have been investigating all opportunities available to ensure the continuation of its mission.”
In a mandatory afternoon meeting that day, Allen and the board of directors announced to students, faculty and staff that the small liberal arts college would not reopen for the fall 2019 semester.
Allen said it was a decrease in tuition and an increase in expenses that ended up digging the college into a financial hole, and although school officials met with potential partners in and out of state, Allen and the board of trustees were not able to find a solution that could keep the college open.
“We have not been able to find a financial solution or secure a partnership that would enable the GMC Poultney campus to continue operations beyond the spring semester,” Allen said.
Patrick Carey, a junior biology major at Green Mountain College and resident assistant for the Cree dormitory, said it was known that the college had three options going forward: merge, downsize or close.
“I have a couple of institutions I could apply for,” Carey said. “I have two semesters left, and I stayed here because it’s a great community. It’s frustrating.”
Most teachers are very loyal to GMC, Carey said, and all of his teachers claimed they didn’t know anything.
“It just sucks that our financial situation is a burden,” Carey said.
Allen told the audience at Wednesday’s meeting that officials “intend and fully expect to operate this campus through commencement, so we’re giving everybody sufficient notice ... as much notice as we should.”
Audience members rose in protest.
“Excuse me, ‘sufficient notice’?” one student said. “I just transferred in here last year. You guys knew for a year and a half? I’m sorry, that’s not an acceptable answer to me.”
Agriculture and mathematics professor Kenneth Mulder said at the meeting that as a member of the budget advisory council who worked to save GMC, they did everything they could.
“We just couldn’t see how to do it ... one of the things (trying to save GMC) required, was to not go out and say we’re in financial trouble, and a year from now we might need to close,” he said.
Mulder’s voice broke and he spoke about how he longed to see his seven children graduate from GMC, and how if the administration had been fully transparent a year and a half ago, the school would have immediately shut down.
“We would have been risking everything that’s been going on,” Mulder said. “To say, ‘no, we’re done, let’s stop trying,’ was to give up. And we didn’t give up.”
“I am looking forward to one heck of a spring semester,” said Provost Tom Maus-Pugh at the meeting. “And I think we ought to relish that. If you’re not going to be able to complete your degree by the end of this year, you can go anywhere you want, and we’ll provide as much help and support as we can.”
On Dec. 18, Allen said he hoped to secure a collaboration with another institution of higher learning by fall 2019.
“We’re actively looking for partnerships, and much of those conversations are happening as we speak,” Allen said in an interview.
Staff and faculty attended a closed meeting with Allen at 1 p.m. Dec. 18, to emerge at 2:45, but none would speak on the record about the meeting, saying that divulging any information could possibly harm potential collaborations.
The options for those collaborations existed within Vermont and outside the state, Allen said.
“(Institutions of higher learning) are all over the news right now,” Allen said at the time. “We’re anticipating a really good spring ... this was just our monthly update.”
In a previous interview, Mauhs-Pugh said the 2018 fall semester showed steady student retention and promising numbers.
“The board called meetings to see what big-picture things the college should do in fall of 2018,” Derek Gavelis, who headed the adventure recreation department, told the Herald. “I was in a group with mixed faculty staff and a board member. Myself and other (alumni) who worked at GMC tore apart the ELA program, as well as a staff who was hired by grant to improve academics.”
After calling the groups back to discuss what strategies each had come up with, Gavelis said their decision was instead to rebrand the ELA program “Sustainable Liberal Arts for Transformative Education,” a source confirmed, in an effort to attract more high school students to their college.
