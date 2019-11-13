Stephen Smiel visits with his StandardBred racehorse Calvin B. at the Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation last week. Jimmy & Heidi Nickerson, who board & train Calvin, brought the horse to the Pines to visit with Stephen as he recovers from a recent stroke. At rear are Heidi and Jimmy Nickerson, Stephen’s brother, John Smiel, and sister, Sandy Gardyne.