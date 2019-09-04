A new collaboration between Project VISION, Mentor Connector and Vermont Youth Project stands to enrich the future of Rutland County by analyzing its youth and implementing development models created in Finland and Iceland called “Planet Youth.”
“Let’s back this train up,” said Cmdr. Matt Prouty, Project VISION executive director. “How desperate or lonely did kids have to feel to use drugs? I’d love to have a culture here in Vermont that gives kids a sense of purpose or belonging.”
After collecting the standard statewide Youth Risk Behavior Survey given to students in grades 8 and 11 every two years, community leaders in Rutland will consider tactics that proved effective in other countries to address destructive behaviors based on their earliest symptoms.
The program had long-term effects in Iceland, which saw a drastic decrease in underage drinking and staying out late, and a major uptick in participation in youth participation in sports, family time, and overall mental and physical health throughout the 20-year-long evolution to the current system.
Prior to the implementation of the program, Iceland reportedly had extremely high rates of at-risk behavior in the ’80s and ’90s.
Prouty said he had known about the program previously, but it was brought to his attention almost one year ago when he served on the board for the opioid prevention council, and Vermont After School subsequently came to present about the model for Project VISION.
The model, he said, stood to serve Rutland’s youth and benefit their future by recognizing the early symptoms and behaviors rather than treating the results, that manifest in adulthood addiction and poor health, by building a community in which everyone can feel as if they truly belong.
“Everyone has a hobby or interest,” Prouty said. “Finding purpose and belonging are all things that go into long-term recovery. ... If we build a system that helps meet kids where they’re at, that gives them a sense of belonging and purpose.”
The program in Iceland began with answering a survey of how often students drank alcohol, how late they stayed out, and other factors about their activities and personal lives that provided the researchers with background, so they knew which areas to improve before altering public funding systems and reaching out to parents and community leaders.
The result was overwhelming success: By investing in their communities, providing financial initiatives toward athletics programs, encouraging family time around meal times, and instituting a 10 p.m. curfew for younger students, it turned students away from late-night drinking and toward the soccer field.
And, after 20 years with the Rutland City Police Department, Prouty said Rutland is on the up-and-up and especially poised to implement such a system.
“This gives them the ability to look at real data,” Prouty said. “It’s meant to be a long-term plan, which is much better than what we have been doing. … This is about how we connect with our youth. How do we fill that space constructively?”
The entire program starts with data collection, and community leaders will attend trainings Sept. 17 and 18 before the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) is submitted to high school students, according to a statement released by Rob Bliss. He said one of the biggest problems the school system is seeing is sharp increases in vaping.
“It will be interesting to see if the YRBS sees a spike in marijuana use (now that it’s legal),” Bliss said. “It will be more accessible in some homes.”
Prouty said he remains deeply concerned about the illicit drug use he sees in the community, but he believes that by investing in solving the root of the problems with today’s Rutland community, the future looks bright.
“Based off of risk-assessment data, we’re No. 1 or 2 in the nation for cocaine use between the ages of 17-25,” Prouty said. “I want to see a state that is heart-healthier, with higher-paid jobs. ... I want Vermont to be the go-to state for (careers in) robotics and engineering that came out of our hobbies that we invested (in) early on.
“I want a developed workforce, to be 50th in the nation for illicit drug use and drug-related crimes. All of these young Vermonters that are pro-athlete and CEOs for Fortune 500 companies. … We have the same potential as anyone else.”
Rutland’s implementation of Project VISION has already gotten the ball rolling.
“It might go a little quicker (here in Rutland),” Prouty said. “We’ve already gone through some processes and built a lot of good relationships. We’ve already (tackled) a lot of the hurdles that some communities have gone through.”
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
