Fishing is a family event. The great thing about fishing is anyone can pick up the sport easily. This goes for adult newcomers, as well as for kids.
And because many of us are still out of work with kids at home, we have more time on our hands than usual. So this will be a primer on how best to get children introduced to the great pastime called fishing.
Mathew, my youngest son and I took his three boys out just last week. This was not their first outing but they are still pretty young and continue to need help with baiting hooks and removing the fish they reeled in.
Just as we were packing to leave, Lucas, the oldest of the three grandchildren, said, “Where’s your fishing pole, Papa?” I told him this day was for the kids; that I would be busy helping them and that I could fish anytime I wanted.
He seemed satisfied with the answer so we packed five small bottles of water, some snacks, a container of worms and a small cooler in the event we kept some of the fish. I told the boys, if we kept any fish, they should have some size to them, and I would clean the catch, and we could fry up the filets two days later.
It was a nice, sunny day with little humidity. We arrived at our spot on Lake Bomoseen at about 9:30 a.m. and the boys went right at it. Two fished from a dock near our home and the other guy tossed his line out from the shore.
Matt worked with the twins, Oliver and Elliot, while I helped Lucas. For some strange reason, Lucas caught one largemouth bass after the next, but they were all small fish. The twins found a spot heavy with yellow perch and, before we knew it, we had three or four nice-sized perch in the cooler.
The boys were reeling in bass, perch, pumpkin seeds and bluegills, one after the next. Most of the fish were undersized, but we were now placing a few large, fat bluegills in the cooler. There was no stopping these kids because they would cast out, their big, red bobbers shifting in the waves, and before you knew it, that bobber was drifting away or dipping below the surface as a fish took the bait.
Of course, more than half the time, the fish won, stripping the small piece of worm from the hook. This frustrated the boys at times, but I reminded them this was about fishing, not catching.
Matt was having a great time, helping the boys with bait and removing hooks from the fish and taking a bunch of photographs.
And still the fish kept coming. Here is the main point in taking kids fishing: They want to catch fish and they don’t really care, at this point in their lives, if they are reeling in a little pumpkinseed or a 4-pound largemouth bass. As they become more skilled in the sport, they will be ready to go out for the bigger fish: trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass and other species.
But for now, it is imperative they learn not only the skills, but the rules of fishing: Keep only a small number and, if they are to take fish home, they must one day learn to properly clean and filet their catch. And remember to have patience with kids. Let them learn as they go.
One day on the water with your child, the child of a relative or a kid without a father or mother figure or whose parents do not fish, can lead to a lifetime of dedication to the sport of fishing.
Take a kid fishing, but remember this: It is about them, not you, so leave your gear at home and teach your children well.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
