The College of St. Joseph celebrated its final graduates on Saturday, the last 93 candidates to grace the stage in the college’s gymnasium.
“Education is the key to real and lasting freedom,” said commencement speaker Yvonne Daley. “To be able to discern the truth.”
The graduates marched solemnly into the room as Felix Mendelson’s “War March of the Priests” was played by Denise Andriscin, many with decorated graduation caps and holding bouquets of flowers.
“It well may be that we will never meet again in this lifetime,” sang Kim Olden from the song “For Good” off of the soundtrack of the musical “Wicked.” “So let me say before we part, so much of me is made of what I learned from you. You’ll be with me, like a handprint on my heart.”
“I ask you as you walk out these doors today, take an inventory of what your values are,” said Sister Shirley Campbell. “We have a world that is suffering right now. … You folks, young people, have the ability to turn things around.”
Campbell called for the students to adhere to the mission of the Sisters of St. Joseph, to serve others and remain steadfast to their morals despite the challenges on their roads away from the college to the rest of their lives.
“I salute you for the good that you will do,” said college President Jennifer Scott. “This is the enduring mission of CSJ … and this is the charge that comes with your degree today.”
Scott told the story of her travels in Lithuania to the “Hill of Crosses,” a place ravaged by war throughout the 20th century when ruled by the Soviet Union, which attempted to hinder the unity of the country by routinely destroying the hundreds of thousands of crucifixes its residents erected on the slopes.
But the medieval tradition of hoisting crosses on the hill held fast, and as the symbols were destroyed, they were replaced, an everlasting testament to the Lithuanian identity, Scott said.
Even when the hill was leveled and bulldozed to the ground and swamped in sewage to discourage Lithuanians, the people stood strong and risked fines and imprisonment to stake their faith in their sacred hill.
“Today, it is known as the hill of 100,000 crosses,” Scott said. “They raised their voices, and they spoke their truth.”
Daley urged that it remain a social responsibility to preserve the affordability of education, and to work in service of society to ensure that truthful messages are the ones that shape a future where all have the opportunity to prosper.
“The success of a democratic society requires an educated populous,” Daley said.
Upon graduating, Daley encouraged students to work on behalf of one another, to give back to their communities no matter where they end up, and to cherish the opportunity they have to pursue higher education.
“Of all the places on the planet you could have landed … you are here, safe, blessed, graduated,” Daley said.
Pawtucket native Doris Rodrigues, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, said she’s headed for Florida International University to study social work, but said she would forever be grateful that the College of St. Joseph saw her as a unique and capable student with a wealth of opportunity, instead of “just a number,” at a larger institution.
“CSJ made me who I am today,” Rodrigues said. “I went through a tough time while I was here. … I feel like CSJ will always be a part of me. If it weren’t for CSJ, I don’t know where I’d be.”
