FLORENCE — A difficult diagnosis, a daughter’s visit, and a dog named Lucy were the seeds of a new children’s book aimed at helping kids deal with an illness in the family. “Emily and Lucy to the Rescue,” published by Mascot Books, is Phyllis Ershowsky’s first book. It officially was up for sale July 7, a little over a year after Ershowsky was diagnosed with lymphoma.
Ershowsky said Tuesday she found out she had the disease in May 2019 while living in Florida. A Long Island native, she had been to Vermont to visit many times, spending her honeymoon in Killington. She came to Vermont to live full-time about three months ago.
“The only thing I do miss, and in light of the situation, is feeling a sense of community,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I really haven’t met many people except through Zoom and work meetings that are online, so I haven’t had that personal contact.”
While her children are grown with lives and careers in other states, they are the inspiration for “Emily and Lucy to the Rescue,” a book about a young girl named Emily and her dog who learn how to deal with having an illness in the family.
“I felt like children needed to have some kind of affirmation for their feelings and that it’s OK to be scared, that it’s OK to be worried, and there is something you can do during these difficult times,” Ershowsky said.
After she was diagnosed with lymphoma and began to undergo treatment, her daughter, Emily, came to visit her in Florida for a few weeks, bringing Lucy (the dog) along with her.
“And while she was there, I had this dream about her as a child, and I was thinking about all the things she was doing during her visit to keep things a little lighter, keep me focused on other things, my mind off difficult circumstances, and I dreamed this story,” Ershowsky said.
Her full-time career is in public relations, a job she’s been able to do from home during the pandemic. Ershowsky said she knew the folks at Mascot Books from her clients having worked with them and was comfortable making a pitch for the fictional versions of Emily and Lucy.
Ershowsky said the publisher loved the idea and it was decided that Lucy would be the common element in a series of books tackling similar issues. She said in her next book she plans to feature a character based on her adult son Michael, an attorney in New York. That book, Ershowsky said, will be aimed at kids dealing with sick grandparents.
“I’m dealing with these difficult topics but hopefully in ways that are uplifting,” she said. “It might sound sad, but they’re more to ease the situation.”
Marketing a book is tough during a pandemic, she said.
“My original hope was, if we weren’t faced with this pandemic, we would be able to go hospitals and Ronald McDonald houses and read the book to children who are actually facing these difficulties, and I could be more out there and sharing it in person, so that’s just something that has to be put on hold,” she said.
Social media is playing its role as well. Her Instagram account, pkewrites, wasn’t so active before as it is now, and she’s learning to use more platforms.
Ershowsky said she’s donated copies of the book to her local doctor, to Rutland Regional Medical Center and plans to give some to Maclure Library in Pittsford.
Illustrating Emily and Lucy is Chiara Savarese, an Italian artist Ershowsky selected out of a few hundred others.
“I thought she really got the message and conveyed it in her early sketches,” said Ershowsky.
In researching her subject material, Ershowsky read some books on child psychology, specifically on how children deal with difficult family situations and illness. She conducted a few focus groups, showing the story to children in her family and Savarese’s illustrations to kids she met while on a cruise.
Copies of the book can be found through Mascot Books, Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Some of the proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
