The trail master of a local snowmobiling club has been named Vermont Snowmobiler of the Year.
Doug Todd, of the Chittenden Dammers snowmobile club in Chittenden, was presented with the award recently at the 52nd annual meeting of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST), held at Northern Vermont University in Lyndonville.
“I don’t do anything by myself,” Todd said in an interview. “I always have a lot of help with the club.”
Todd has been a Chittenden resident since he was 2 years old, and a member of the snowmobile club since 1992. A past president and vice president of the club, he’s worked on trail grooming, grant writing, fundraising and numerous other volunteer jobs.
“Chittenden has a lot of trails on Forest Service land,” Todd said. “We work with them a lot.”
Some trails on Forest Service land are designed for multiple uses, he said. The club maintains approximately 50 miles of trails, according to Todd. Much of it is under Forest Service management, with the rest belonging to large landowners, Green Mountain Power and smaller landowners.
Maintaining good relationships with landowners is key to a club’s success, Todd said, and to the success of the VAST system. Trails have to be kept groomed, and users have to treat them well.
The Chittenden Dammers, he said, has a large membership by Vermont snowmobile club standards. About 300 claim membership, while a group of about 25 to 30 people are active, attending meetings, volunteering and helping with projects.
“That’s pretty good for a VAST club,” said Todd.
