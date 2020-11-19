A Rutland resident is trying to find ways to bring people together and connected through a little “Social Tinkering,” in the near future, through a contest to determine who has the best holiday lighting decorations at their home.
Jeanette Langston said as her two children got old enough that she could go back to work, she wanted to find a way for people of all ages and backgrounds to find what they had in common and possibly form a friendship.
“Exploring my own life, past and present, I realized how critical having a social support system is in your life. I began researching ways to bring people together in person to support each other for the last few years before I moved here. As I moved here, I realized, ‘I can do this without a topic like art to pull people together,’” she said.
The result of Langston’s planning is Social Tinkering, a website she created that she hoped people would join to get to know others in the Rutland County area.
“The vision of Social Tinkering is a world where people mindfully connect with each other and everybody has the opportunity to feel supported and to that end, we would provide in-person meet-ups to help people get together. Through that we empower connection and grow happiness,” she said.
She said it was like a website devoted to a favorite team or hobby but without the team or hobby. Instead, it would bring together people who simply want to expand their knowledge of other people in their neighborhood.
“This is a brand-new concept. I don’t think many other people are doing anything like this,” she said.
Langston said meeting new people can be challenging for adults.
“You can’t just walk up to a stranger in a coffee shop and start talking to them or a restaurant because you’ll sound like a crazy person, … What I wanted to do was create a space where adults could come together and meet other people, whether you’re at a transition in you life, young adult all the way up to senior retirement age. We want everyone included because everyone’s status of life, as an adult, especially, bring about different challenges,” she said.
Like much in recent time, Social Tinkering was affected by the pandemic. Langston was planning her first live event for March, just as Vermont declared a state of emergency to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. Langston said the goal had been to schedule in-person meet-ups and events at locations like Rutland Free Library or a coffee shop or restaurant.
As the pandemic continues, Langston is planning remote group events through a program like Zoom so people can have at least some connection.
The intent is to have a collective group, as well as subgroups for women, men and LGBTQ+, among other possible groups.
For now, Langston is launching the “Light Up Rutland 2020” event which is expected to take place annually.
People register for $10 to be part of the event’s map. After the registration period closes on Nov. 27, people will have access to a map of homes where they can go “light peeping” before voting on the top three homes.
Participants will be encouraged to make a donation, although it’s not required, and money from the donations and the registry fee for the homes, will fund a donation to NewStory, which helps victims of domestic and sexual violence.
More about the contest can be found at socialtinkering.com/light-up-rutland.
Langston said she was inspired, in part, by the Facebook group created by Nancy Greenwood, “Help Rutland LIGHT UP the World,” which later became “Help Vermont LIGHT UP the World.”
Langston and her husband, Shawn Langston, who works for the Green Mountain National Forest, and their two children moved to Rutland in April 2019, after spending 20 years living all over the country.
“We know what we want, we know what we don’t want. We had a list and Rutland checks all the boxes for us,” she said.
Langston said Rutland was the kind of town where they wanted to live, “where people participate and care,” because of community involvement exemplified by activities like Project VISION and campaigns like “I (Heart) Rutland.”
Now Langston is making her own contribution to the community she was eager to join.
“I hope (Social Tinkering) will help people see each other more as human beings and not just a void on the internet to yell at,” she said.
Langston said her primary goal is to show everyone the importance of having a social support network instead of turning to substances or other bad choices.
“Just knowing that people care about you can make a huge difference in your life and your decisions in your life,” she said.
More information can be found online at the website socialtinkering.com for which there is no fee to join, or the Facebook page facebook.com/socialtinkering.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.