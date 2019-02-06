Rutland now comes with “concierge service.”
The Regional Marketing Initiative announced Friday that it has recruited volunteers who will personally walk interested people through the process of relocating to Rutland. Concierges will be assigned to prospective newcomers identified through efforts like the Stay to Stay weekends or Real Rutland campaign.
Organizer Steve Costello said the program is a formalization of something he and a handful of others have already been doing informally.
“It’s really just been a couple of us who have, not been assigned to, but have, one way or another, really connected to them and helped them find jobs,” he said. “Now we’re building a stable of people. ... We’ve clearly hit on something and the word is spreading.”
One family the informal approach pulled in is Amanda and Michael O’Connor, who are preparing to move to Rutland from Florida later this month.
Amanda O’Connor said she and her husband wanted to come to New England to be closer to family, and specifically chose Vermont because they liked what they had read about the politics and sense of community. She said she found out about Rutland when she inquired about a job at REDC. It had been filled, she said, but she stopped in Rutland while driving through Vermont anyway.
“I found some of the most welcoming and genuine people I had encountered in a very, very long time,” she said. “The people we connected with were intimate in their conversation — it wasn’t the superficial interactions you typically have with broad-stroke networking. We very quickly started to feel a sense of community despite not physically being there.”
O’Connor said they were so thoroughly sold on Rutland that they are moving without having completely nailed down jobs yet. She said her husband, a former Marine who works as a commercial diver, is looking to change careers and has applied at the Rutland City Police Department, while her experience is in nonprofit program management.
The all-volunteer concierge effort will not need to tap any funding source, Costello said.
“The way I put it to people, if your best friend from college called you and said they wanted to move to Rutland, what would you do to help them?” Costello said. “That sort of close, personal attention and genuine desire to help has been a huge factor in people’s decision to move here.”
Concierges include Mary Cohen, of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce; Tyler Richardson, Kim Rupe and Erin Anderson from REDC; Eliza Wilcox and Melinda Humphrey from Green Mountain Power; Carrie Allen from Heritage Family Credit Union; Bill Ackerman from Green Mountain Marketing and Advertising; Russ Marsan, Matt Cataldo and Joshua Lake from Carpenter and Costin; and Mary Ann Goulette, committee co-chair and West Rutland town manager.
“It’s an admirable community-wide effort I really haven’t seen anywhere else,” O’Connor said. “It’s a rare and beautiful characteristic to have people who are so active in their citizenship.”
